Panthers' hype train masks dangerous reality Dave Canales must confront

This is the time of year when hype tends to spin out of control. There is more of this around the Carolina Panthers than ever before, with the club coming off an NFC South title triumph and playoff appearance.

Things can often get overblown at this time of year. The slate gets wiped clean. Fans are dreaming of bouncing back, taking the next step, or retaining their status among the challengers. Players become breakout hopefuls or fall by the wayside. It's a tale as old as time around the NFL, and it won't be stopping anytime soon.

But for head coach Dave Canales, it shouldn't matter much in the grand scheme of things.

Carolina Panthers must guard against complacency amid soaring hype

The Panthers have genuine momentum for the first time in years. Canales and general manager Dan Morgan have transformed the franchise from a laughingstock into a respected football operation. That was the primary objective when their regime began, but this is no time to be taking their foot off the throttle.

Morgan wants the Panthers to take the next step. The moves made during another busy offseason reflect this mindset, and the purpose of organized team activities indicates that the same message is being relayed to the players by Canales and his staff.

This is all about keeping the same standards and ensuring complacency doesn't become an issue. The Panthers may be division champions, but they only won eight games. They've achieved nothing compared to the NFL's heavyweights, so believing their own hype is simply not an option.

That shouldn't be too much of a problem.

This is a young, hungry roster all developing together. The new arrivals are raising the bar, and those around are reacting accordingly. There isn't a sense that the job is done at all, but Canales will still have to keep a close eye on his squad to make sure standards don't slip or that some don't get ahead of themselves.

NFL history is littered with examples of that. The Washington Commanders became the latest, reaching the NFC Championship Game in Year 1 under head coach Dan Quinn, only to win just five games last season. Carolina didn't reach these lofty heights, but Canales will be aiming to avoid a similar fate.

This is all about focus and professionalism. Have fun, but keep the main thing the main thing at all times. These are the messages Canales has been preaching since he got into the building. Everyone bought in, and the results speak for themselves.

The worry is always there with increased expectations, but the Panthers should be just fine.