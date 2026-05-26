Panthers have an OTA storyline that could become a summer obsession

The Carolina Panthers begin organized team activities on Tuesday, the start of what will hopefully be a productive preparation period before the new campaign. And there is one intriguing storyline that could quickly become a summer obsession.

Things are looking up for the Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales' squad may not have achieved a winning record last season, but they did secure the NFC South title en route to their first postseason appearance since 2017. And after a strong offseason on the recruitment front from general manager Dan Morgan, expectations are rising.

The Panthers are trending up, but they are not the finished article just yet. Canales knew it, and he made a bold decision that could potentially take things up a notch.

Carolina Panthers fans will be watching the new offensive dynamic closely

In a somewhat surprising move, Canales relinquished offensive play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. This was touted as a natural progression as the head man moves into a more CEO-type role, but the need for a slight shift was obvious.

Canales was criticized for his sequencing and overall play-calling in critical moments last season. It's nothing new, so the hope is that Idzik analyzes the current schematic concepts and makes the adjustments needed to ensure everything becomes more cohesive.

There will not be a complete schematic overhaul, but there should be subtle enhancements with an emphasis on explosive plays. The appointment of Darrell Bevell to the staff only heightens the sense of intrigue, so fans will be taking a keen interest in any new wrinkles that may emerge in the coming months.

Carolina won't exactly show its hand entirely. Idzik has a small element of surprise working in his favor, so he'll want to maintain this sense of mystery before the Panthers' regular-season opener. Fans should expect the preseason game plans to be generic and vanilla. There is no desire to give the game away, so we may not get a genuine feel for how the offense will look until Canales' team hosts the Chicago Bears in Week 1.

It's an important year for the organization. The Panthers need to prove last season's playoff run was not just a flash in the pan. It's also a make-or-break campaign for quarterback Bryce Young, who'll be aiming to make the strides needed to secure a bumper new contract extension in Carolina. Handing over the offense to Idzik is risky, but it could be a potential masterstroke if everything comes together.

And if this scenario comes to fruition, the Panthers will not be an easy out next season.