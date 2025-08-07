Panthers' rising star is leaving reporters stunned with camp dominance

Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' competition for places in the wide receiver room. Players are vying for just one or two spots, but a candidate going completely overlooked just won't go away in his quest to secure his place on the 53-man roster.

Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Adam Thielen, and sixth-round rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. are roster locks. The Panthers' erring on the side of caution with Hunter Renfrow's hamstring strain suggests he might be, too. That leaves one remaining place at best for anyone else heading into the preseason.

Some are stronger hopefuls than others. But it's hard to ignore the momentum building around Brycen Tremayne after a sensational summer to date.

Brycen Tremayne is doing everything possible to improve Carolina Panthers' roster hopes

Tremayne spent last season on the Washington Commanders' practice squad. He didn't quite do enough to make the team despite thriving over training camp. The former undrafted free agent out of Stanford featured in two games, logging 21 offensive snaps and one reception from two targets. He also has special-teams experience, which is always the best way for those further down the pecking order to improve their claims.

The wideout signed a reserve/futures contract with the Panthers this offseason. It took some time to adjust, but Tremayne has come to life in recent weeks. He's been a touchdown machine, which was reflected with another exceptional catch off third-string quarterback Jack Plummer to conclude Carolina's joint session wth the Cleveland Browns.

Brycen Tremaine just laid out for a rainbow toss to the end zone by Jack Plummer in RZ 11s for a TD. Practice ends. #Panthers #Browns — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 6, 2025

This is another big positive for Tremayne. He's got the size, length, and athleticism to be a difference-maker if given the opportunity. Whether he'll get that in Carolina remains to be seen, but the player couldn't be doing much more to get noticed.

The Panthers would be wise to give Tremayne extended involvement in the preseason. Head coach Dave Canales plans to play his starters more, but it won't be for long. Opportunities should be plentiful for the pass-catcher, and a few splashy plays could help tip the scales in his favor.

All signs are pointing up for Tremayne. At the same time, this is a numbers game that he might not be able to overcome.

If the Panthers take six receivers through, he's got no shot. If Canales and Dan Morgan go with seven, it improves his hopes somewhat. However, the coach trusts David Moore, so he's the favorite until further notice.

All Tremayne can do is keep performing well and let the chips fall where they may after that. Still, being scooped up by another team or sticking around on the practice squad remains the most likely scenario.

