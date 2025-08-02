Jaycee Horn may have leaked Panthers' roster decision on Hunter Renfrow

Jaycee Horn doesn't mince his words. He's not afraid to call out his Carolina Panthers teammates if they aren't meeting standards. He also dishes out praise when it's deserved.

And the Pro Bowl cornerback dropped the biggest hint yet regarding the status of one roster hopeful aiming for another shot at NFL redemption.

Although he's been missing from practice this week with a hamstring issue, Hunter Renfrow has left a hugely positive impression. Many wondered how much the wide receiver had left in the tank after missing the entire 2024 campaign through illness. But after getting back to his playing weight and finding his football legs again, he left no doubt.

Renfrow could have easily thrown in the towel. Some inspiring words from Dabo Swinney, his former college coach at Clemson, coupled with some support from the Panthers, were enough to reignite the spark within.

Jaycee Horn had the highest praise for Carolina Panthers teammate Hunter Renfrow

Horn is suitably impressed based on his comments with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show. The former first-round pick proclaimed that Renfrow has been almost impossible to guard this summer. Perhaps more telling was the defensive back's statement about looking forward to seeing what the veteran will bring on Sundays.

"[Hunter] Renfrow coming back, he's been impossible to guard out here, out of the slot. Those receivers have been making some plays. I'm excited to see what those guys do out there on Sundays. It's just the way he sets up routes. Even when you're off coverage, he makes everything. He might have an out route and make it look like an in-breaker route. He puts so many sticks and twists and turns in his routes. Makes it very tough to cover, so I'm excited to see it." Jaycee Horn via Up and Adams

Obviously, Horn is not choosing the 53-man roster, and the competition for places is fierce in Carolina's receiver room. But to get so many plaudits from one of the league's best shutdown players on the boundary carries a ton of weight.

Renfrow's hamstring problem is worth monitoring. He can ill afford to miss significant time just when momentum is starting to build, but at least he's left a strong marker regarding what he could potentially bring to the Panthers' passing attack in 2025.

Dave Canales stated that those looking to attain roster spots lower down the depth chart must prove themselves on special teams. Renfrow's been getting some looks in the return game, which is only going to help. But he's got something others vying for involvement don't. That is Pro Bowl-caliber production when fit and firing on all cylinders.

Horn sees it. And he's not a bad judge.

