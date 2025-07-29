How Dabo Swinney talked Hunter Renfrow out of retirement and onto the Panthers

Hunter Renfrow was at a career crossroads after having his life turned upside down. The veteran wide receiver missed the entire 2024 campaign due to illness. Offers came his way, but he was in no position to take them.

Retirement was a distinct possibility for Renfrow — something he gave deep thought to. But a familiar face who helped guide him to NFL prosperity talked him out of it and onto the Carolina Panthers.

The man responsible just so happened to check in on Renfrow during the team's first padded practice on Monday. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was eager to see how his former protégé with the Tigers was faring, and he must have been thrilled by what he witnessed.

Renfrow's been like a man possessed since joining the Panthers on a one-year deal this offseason. He's gone from a possible roster bubble candidate to forcing his way firmly into the team's plans. His clinical ball skills and sharp route running have returned. The Pro Bowler looks confident and assured, which is exactly what Carolina had in mind when they gave him an opportunity.

Dabo Swinney convinced Hunter Renfrow to take another chance with the Carolina Panthers

The wideout lifted the lid on the pep talk Swinney gave that convinced Renfrow to give it another shot. Their bond remains extremely close, and the pass-catcher appreciates his old coach's unwavering belief in his capabilities when all hope seemed lost.

"He said, 'Why would you not [play]? You have the opportunity of a lifetime. That's part of what makes him special. Pushing to get the best out of people, just believing in you even when you don't believe in yourself." Hunter Renfrow via ESPN

These inspired words from Swinney had the desired effect. Renfrow looks reborn in Carolina. It's hard to envisage a scenario where he doesn't make the team right now, although nothing is set in stone with competition for places fiercer than ever. If he keeps this up for the remainder of camp and into the preseason, the decision will be straightforward.

The Panthers are also giving Renfrow further examination in the return game. Second-year head coach Dave Canales wants those lower down the depth chart to contribute on special teams to enhance their hopes, which isn't unusual. If he performs well, that will all but guarantee his status on the squad and make things extremely uncomfortable for others.

And if this moment eventually results in a career renaissance for Renfrow, he'll have Swinney to thank.

