Veteran redemption arc stealing the show at Panthers training camp

The Carolina Panthers are giving Hunter Renfrow a route back into the league this offseason. Based on the early reports coming out of training camp, he's got a real shot of going through onto the 53-man roster.

Renfrow missed the entire 2024 campaign through illness. He's fully healthy, healed, and has gotten back to his playing weight this summer. It took a short while to find his football legs again, but the Pro Bowler's credentials are firmly coming to the fore.

It's a crowded wide receiver room with some difficult decisions awaiting head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan before Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. will make it. That leaves one or two spots for the rest, depending on how many wideout positions are allocated.

Hunter Renfrow continues to impress in pursuit of making Carolina Panthers roster

Renfrow is leaving no doubt. Another strong session at Back Together Saturday lent further weight to these claims, and Canales is suitably impressed by the former Clemson star's growth since joining the organization.

"I mean, it's just the Hunter Renfrow I remember. So he looks healthy, and I think everyone who's watched football over the last four or five years remembers what he looks like. And he's really playing at top form right now. I'm really excited to have him here and to have his family, which is right down the road here after this practice to be able to just connect with him. And it's a great story that's unfolding right in front of our eyes, so it's really exciting to see him playing out there." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The play of the day (via our @Panthers IG) of Hunter Renfrow vs. Tre’von Moehrig in 1-on-1’s. Great to see Renfrow still looking so smooth out there.



Probably not the first time these two have gone head-to-head like this. pic.twitter.com/q7cdITXMf3 — Kassidy Hill (@KassidyGHill) July 26, 2025

If Renfrow can get close to his previous production when firing on all cylinders, that's only going to help the Panthers. David Moore's special-teams prowess and ongoing connection with Canales mean he will also fancy his chances of making the roster. That could leave Carolina with no option other than to pick seven receivers when push comes to shove.

Renfrow is maximizing his opportunity. He's getting noticed and has proven that there is plenty of good football left in the tank. Even if it isn't enough to make Carolina's squad, this redemption story should be enough to get a gig elsewhere if things don't work out.

The wideout is hoping it doesn't come to that. Renfrow wants to play closer to home with the Panthers. And if he can maintain these high levels of performance, Canales and Morgan would be wise to grant his wish.

