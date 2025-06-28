Hunter Renfrow is closer to making the Panthers' roster than you think

It was hard to ignore the impact made by Hunter Renfrow over the Carolina Panthers' recently concluded off-season program. The wide receiver is healthy, feeling good, and ready to remind the world why he was a Pro Bowl-caliber performer once upon a time.

The Panthers are giving Renfrow that opportunity. One team writer believes the wideout has an outstanding chance to make the squad, but there's a catch.

Alex Zietlow from The Charlotte Observer placed Renfrow's chances of being on the 53-man roster in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 80 percent. He noted how the Panthers have a plan for the former Clemson star and how he's being used up to now as reasons behind his optimism.

Hunter Renfrow's chances of making Carolina Panthers' roster are getting stronger

However, this was based on the premise that Carolina goes with seven wide receivers. That's Zietlow's belief right now, although nothing is set in stone.

"I’ll say that [Hunter] Renfrow has an 80% chance of making the team. And by that I mean, he has an 80% chance of being one of the likely seven receivers to make the initial 53-man roster. Why so sure? He got some runs with the starters in minicamp and was the favorite target of Andy Dalton with the 2s. He was targeted deep and on shallow crosses; he looked fast and sharp on his routes. He also caught punts in the few special teams reps reporters saw during minicamp. The Panthers had a vision when they acquired Renfrow. If healthy — which he is — he’s a receiver who can greatly help this team. I think he will." Alex Zietlow

The Panthers didn't take seven onto their squad last season. It's a crowded room, so the notion couldn't be completely dismissed, but six might be the eventual number when it's all said and done.

That would make it more difficult for Renfrow or anyone else on the fringes. At his best, he'd be a lock to make it. But there remain some unknowns and concerns that might hold him back.

Even before Renfrow's unfortunate illness kept him out for the entire 2024 campaign, his production was on the slide. He achieved 61 receptions for 585 receiving yards and two touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. His 103-catch, 1,038 receiving-yard campaign that earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021 is a distant memory, so major improvements are required to turn the tide.

Renfrow's off to a good start. That counts for almost nothing if he cannot thrive throughout Carolina's training camp and whatever targets come his way in the preseason. This will have a much more significant impact on whether he makes it or not.

He's got a foot in the door and given himself a fighting chance. That's all Renfrow wanted (for now).

