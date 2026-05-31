Overlooked Panthers receiver refuses to go away quietly at OTAs

The Carolina Panthers have no shortage of storylines entering the 2026 season, but one of the most intriguing battles may be unfolding further down the wide receiver depth chart.

While much of the attention has centered on 2025 first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and what the future of Xavier Legette looks like, Jimmy Horn Jr. appears determined to force his way into the conversation.

The second-year receiver produced a highlight play during the early stage of organized team activities when he hauled in a pass from backup quarterback Kenny Pickett in the back corner of the end zone. Horn twisted his body to stay in bounds, secured the catch, and then flexed over the defender as teammates and observers reacted to the impressive play.

Jimmy Horn Jr. is forcing the issue through actions at Carolina Panthers OTAs

The catch was so close that former Panthers safety Tre Boston, who was in attendance, couldn't help himself. According to team reporter Kassidy Hill, the Carolina alumnus immediately ran onto the field after the play to ask an official whether the wideout had actually completed the touchdown catch.

He did.

Even Boston, a longtime defensive back who naturally sided with the defense, admitted there wasn't much room for debate.

"Defender made it too close," Boston joked afterward. "So can't fight that call."

It wasn't a game-winning catch or a regular-season highlight, but it was another reminder that he is a player worth watching as Carolina's receiver competition heats up.

The Panthers appear set at the top of their receiver depth chart. McMillan is WR1, while Coker's emergence last season has seemingly locked him into a major role. After that, the picture becomes much less clear.

Legette remains the favorite to open camp as the third receiver, but he faces competition from veteran addition John Metchie III and rookie third-rounder Chris Brazzell II. Many observers have treated the battle as a three-man race. Horn may have other plans.

Carolina used Horn sparingly during his rookie season, often in gadget packages and limited offensive roles. The flashes were there, but consistency wasn't. Now entering his second season, the former Colorado star has an opportunity to change that narrative.

His skill set differs from the rest of Carolina's receiver room. At a smaller frame, Horn offers quickness, change of direction ability, and yards after catch potential that few other Panthers receivers possess. If he can continue developing as a route runner and earn the coaching staff's trust, he could carve out a unique role in Brad Idzik's offense.