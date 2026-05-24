Panthers have one OTA storyline that feels bigger than practice

When organized team activities kick off for the Carolina Panthers, it marks the start of what the 2026 season could become. Dave Canales goes into his third season as head coach, looking to continue adding on to the win total with another marked improvement from last year's NFC South victor.

Canales made personal changes to his approach, handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, a move to monitor during OTAs. However, one storyline will shed light on a larger story that could define the Panthers' outlook.

Two of the big priorities for the Panthers this offseason were adding premium talent at edge rusher and linebacker. They needed a pass rusher who could win his matchups one-on-one and a second-level presence who could thrive in every phase under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Carolina Panthers' defensive changes will take center stage at OTAs

They accomplished both.

Devin Lloyd and Jaelan Phillips arrived in free agency on massive deals as key figures on Carolina's defense. And their presence could be game-changing.

Lloyd is undoubtedly the best linebacker the franchise has had since Luke Kuechly retired. Phillips became the team's all-in $120 million move, which carries risks given past injuries and a lack of high-end sack production.

Furthermore, the Panthers added more defensive talent through the draft, selecting defensive tackle Lee Hunter in the second round, cornerback Will Lee III in the fourth, and safety Zakee Wheatley in the fifth. Overall, Evero's defense improved in talent and depth across multiple positions, and the unit finished around the middle of the pack in several statistical and analytical categories.

These are the moves that could define Morgan's third season as general manager. It's impossible to ignore the feeling that the organization is experiencing serious growth across the board. The roster, on paper, certainly looks much better than it did this time last year.

Lloyd is the game-changer Carolina has been missing at the second level for years, even with Shaq Thompson's great moments during his time with the Panthers. Phillips offers the pressure total to be an effective winner off the edge while also being a stout run defender, pairing himself opposite potential starter Nic Scourton.

Hunter likely becomes the Week 1 starter next to Derrick Brown at the nose tackle spot after Tershawn Wharton's neck injury. Lee and Wheatley will compete for playing time at nickel and safety, respectively. These are the moves and selections that help improve the franchise's competitive standing, especially with a first-place schedule ahead.

These are the exciting elements that make OTAs that much more intriguing this year.

We'll see these players together on the practice field for the first time in 2026, and we'll have a better view during training camp and the preseason as well. What the starting defense looks like ahead of mini-camp and summer break will be intriguing to dissect.