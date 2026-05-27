Panthers rookie has golden chance to steal spotlight from struggling draft pick

Organized team activities are underway for the Carolina Panthers. Several practices run through June before the mandatory minicamp. Head coach Dave Canales' squad is looking to build off its NFC South title last season. For them to do so, they need several players to step up.

While there are veterans Carolina will lean on, there are rookies who can carve out roles for themselves in 2026. OTAs are a great first step for that to happen, which is why fans should keep an eye on wide receiver Chris Brazzell II.

With a strong showing from Brazzell, he could potentially leapfrog veteran receiver Xavier Legette on the depth chart.

Chris Brazzell II will be aiming to make a significant early impact with the Carolina Panthers

The Panthers clearly didn't like what they were seeing from Legette, which is why they decided to add another big-bodied receiver. The No. 32 pick in 2024 stands at 6-foot-3, with Brazzell coming in at 6-foot-5.

Legette is entering his third year with the Panthers, but his production decreased from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign, finishing with 35 catches for 363 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There's no guarantee of his standing, which opens the door for Brazzell.

The rookie third-round receiver's ability to stretch the field vertically and track the ball with ease has led to his wins. Last season, he reeled in 13 catches on 23 targets of 20-plus yards downfield. Brazzell's ability to move on different routes, such as digs, hitches, and outs, without losing his balance is impressive.

In his collegiate career, Brazzell finished with 16 touchdowns, averaging 15.2 yards per reception. Last season with Tennessee, he racked up 62 catches for 1,017 receiving yards (16.4 yards per reception) and nine scores.

Meanwhile, at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and finished with an 83 athleticism score, which ranked No. 7 among all receivers.

His height, speed, and college production make him an intriguing name to watch this offseason. That should have Legette on the edge of his seat.

If the Panthers felt comfortable with Legette as a clear-cut starter, they wouldn't have drafted Brazzell in the first place.

While Brazzell has to work his way up the depth chart, OTAs give him the chance to showcase to the coaching staff what he's capable of. Stacking good practice days can put him in contention for WR3 ahead of Carolina's mandatory minicamp and training camp.

Legette currently has the upper hand, but it may not last long.