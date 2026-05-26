Panthers may have just changed the NFC South pecking order for good

Attention is now turning to on-field preparations for the new campaign. The Carolina Panthers have a chance to tighten their grip on the NFC South next season. And after another imposing offseason from general manager Dan Morgan, one NFL analyst believes the division may run through Charlotte for the foreseeable future.

Morgan was methodical and aggressive in equal measure. He found the right balance between big splashes and more cost-effective pieces. Some financial maneuvering was required to manipulate the salary cap in Carolina's favor, and it'll be interesting to see if the new faces can propel the Panthers to greater heights.

It remains a precarious situation that could go either way. But if everything clicks and the young players keep developing, the Panthers will be right in the thick of things once again.

Carolina Panthers' offseason moves get encouraging outlook from FanSided analyst

This was a sentiment echoed by Cody Wlliams of FanSided, who gave the Panthers an A- grade in his offseason report card. The upgrades made led the analyst to believe Carolina is set to make another bold bid to retain its division crown next season. It may even result in a permanent shift in the landscape when it's all said and done.

"Considering that the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South last year, it feels like their offseason was an undeniable victory for the franchise. While I love the value of signing Rasheed Walker to fortify the O-line, let's not forget they also upgraded the defense with high-priced additions like Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, while drafting well on top of that.

"The division might be changing hands and running through Charlotte with how this team has been operating and adding."

Morgan deserves immense praise for the way he's approached this rebuild. He knew there was a lot of hard work ahead, and there would be no instant gratification. But after three years, the Panthers are in a much better place, and the culture being built by head coach Dave Canales also offers reasons for encouragement.

The former linebacker never settles. Morgan is constantly striving for improvements. There is trust in the project and in the behind-the-scenes decision-making process. Team owner David Tepper has gone from meddling to being a bystander, and the team is thriving as a result.

It's not perfect just yet. But considering where the Panthers were when Morgan took charge of the front office, it can be seen as nothing but positive.

Taking the next step will be the most challenging of all. Even so, Morgan has done everything he can to give the Panthers a fighting chance.

What comes next is up to them.