Panthers roster puzzle turns awkward after forgotten WR refuses to fade

The Carolina Panthers have a lot to figure out in their wide receiver room. While the top two spots are seemingly locked, all bets are off aside from that. And everyone else is getting a fair shot to stake their claims for involvement when the 2026 campaign rolls around.

Much of the focus has centered on the young pass-catchers looking to progress. Third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II brings intrigue, and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette is looking to finally put everything together en route to a more influential role.

They are generating the headlines, which is understandable. But if the first glimpse of Carolina's mandatory minicamp is any indication, veteran David Moore is not planning on giving up his roster spot without a real fight.

David Moore reminded fans of his credentials on Day 1 of Carolina Panthers minicamp

Moore's been a polarizing figure among the fan base in recent years. He was given plenty of opportunities in Year 1 with the team, but failed to find the consistency needed. After getting a new deal, his 2025 campaign was cruelly hindered by injury.

Head coach Dave Canales never lost faith. Moore has earned his trust during two previous stops — the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — before joining the Panthers. He got another one-year agreement, but it didn't include any guarantees regarding his role.

All Moore wanted was a shot. Now, he's seizing it.

The Panthers don't have much experience in their wideout group. Moore provides it, and he's more than willing to take on these responsibilities. He can be dependable when targets come his way. He's got a good connection with quarterback Bryce Young, and he can also make a difference on special teams.

That matters. And it would take a brave man to bet against Moore being on the 53-man roster when Week 1 against the Chicago Bears arrives.

Tetairoa McMillan is the alpha. Jalen Coker is the WR2. Legette and Brazzell will make the team, and Moore probably will as well. Much will depend on how many wideouts the Panthers take through, but it doesn't leave much room for the rest heading into a pivotal summer.

One could make a case for Jimmy Horn Jr., Brycen Tremayne, or John Metchie III going through. It might be one spot. It might be two. But either way, Moore's status on the squad looks relatively assured.

That might not be what some fans want to hear, but every team needs a glue guy like Moore.

Not everyone can be a superstar like McMillan. Canales is building a culture, and Moore is clearly an integral part of that. And even more telling, he's performing well.

If the same trend continues, Moore will have another unheralded yet important role to play.