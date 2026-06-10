Panthers insider sees a Jonathon Brooks wrinkle Chuba Hubbard cannot escape

The mystery and intrigue surrounding the Carolina Panthers' third-year running back, Jonathon Brooks, continue to mount, and understandably so. His story is captivating and endearing, and he has the potential to form a dynamic backfield duo with veteran Chuba Hubbard.

Brooks has been a hot topic lately. He's wasted no time garnering the attention of his teammates at organized team activities (OTAs). The 2024 second-round pick is reminding everyone why the Panthers spent premium draft capital on him.

After re-tearing the ACL he hurt during his final collegiate campaign just three games into his NFL career, Carolina has rightfully exercised caution with Brooks. That was when they had another viable complement to Hubbard à la Rico Dowdle, though. How head coach Dave Canales juggles finding the right balance between being careful and overzealous as a play-caller will be worth monitoring closely.

Jonathon Brooks conundrum puts Panthers, Chuba Hubbard between a rock and a hard place

Carolina has no idea what Brooks has to offer them, and therein lies the problem. He's more of a concept than a reality at this stage, to say the least. Nevertheless, his return to pre-injury form can be a massive boon to the squad's short- and long-term outlook.

Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer discussed the situation in a recent mailbag article. He believes Brooks will be utilized similarly to how Dowdle was to begin 2025, partly due to Canales and Co.'s unwavering faith in Hubbard.

"Regarding Brooks' role initially, he will probably be used similarly to Rico Dowdle in the first two weeks of last season. The team believes Hubbard can still be a workhorse, and he will probably take the lion's share of the touches out of the backfield early on."

Talent has never been the question for Brooks; it's about availability, or lack thereof. He has the explosiveness and playmaking ability to be a difference-maker for a club looking to secure a second straight NFC South and playoff berth. However, Carolina must be careful not to overload him, putting significant pressure on Hubbard and creating a conundrum for Canales.

Whether Hubbard can still be an effective bell-cow is debatable. Frankly, the numbers suggest the former Oklahoma State standout is better suited to be the change-of-pace option. Here's where he ranked in the following categories among 65 backs with 50-plus carries last season, per Pro Football Focus ($):

Last in breakaway percentage (0.0)

Tied for 57th in yards after contact per attempt (2.45)

Tied for 49th in yards per attempt (3.8)

Tied for 53rd in explosive runs (eight)

It doesn't feel hyperbolic to say Brooks' usage could be the skeleton key to unlocking the Panthers' offense in 2026 (and beyond). He has the quickness and pass-catching chops to be the lightning to Hubbard's thunder — and much more, assuming health.

Despite the tremendous upside, taking the training wheels off Brooks too soon comes with great risk, albeit tempting. Another setback would be catastrophic. Carolina ostensibly (and rightfully) wants to see him prove he's physically ready for the pros before assuming the workload Dowdle eventually handled.