Carolina Panthers insider reveals enticing trade-down draft option for Dan Morgan

The Carolina Panthers have nine draft selections at their disposal in 2025. This provides general manager Dan Morgan and his staff with flexibility to move up or down the order depending on how the board plays out.

Coming out of the process with immediate difference-makers and development pieces to improve depth is essential. Some needs are greater than others right now, although that will change depending on what moves the Panthers make when free agency hits.

Carolina's impressive end to the 2024 campaign provided fans with a much-needed boost. However, it also took them out of the top five before eventually settling at No. 8 overall. It's a tricky spot for Morgan, who'll be hoping more quarterbacks go in the first few picks than most analysts project in pursuit of securing the services of a blue-chip prospect.

If that doesn't come to fruition, which is entirely possible, Morgan might entertain trade-down offers if his premier targets aren't available. There could also be some flexibility for a slight shift up the order if he's particularly enamored with someone.

Carolina Panthers insider highlights Nick Emmanwori as intriguing trade-down draft option

Nothing can or should be dismissed right now. Joe Person from The Athletic highlighted one intriguing option if the Panthers decide to move back. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori is someone the insider believes fills a major need. He also highlighted the team's previous history of picking Gamecocks' prospects in recent years as another reason he'll be on the shortlist.

"The Irmo, S.C., native looks like the total package. The 2024 All-American has the size (6-3, 227) to be a force in run support: He finished his South Carolina career with 244 tackles. Plus, he’s a ballhawk with six career interceptions in college, including two he returned for touchdowns in 2024 (a third was negated by a penalty). And as we know, the Panthers love the Gamecocks. The Panthers have drafted seven South Carolina players since joining the NFL, more than from any other school." Joe Person

Emmanwori is a dynamic playmaker on the backend. His athleticism is off the charts, boasting NFL-ready size with the explosiveness to match. He's a ferocious tackler, arriving violently at the contact point with ruthless aggression and physicality that will make him a fan favorite in no time at all.

This is no more evident than against the run. Emmanwori is an enforcer at the second level. His work closer to the line of scrimmage is extraordinary. The burst he displays to recognize plays and close space quickly is everything Morgan should be looking for at the safety spot.

His aggressiveness can sometimes become his undoing, so learning how to be more disciplined will serve him well. Emmanwori won't be able to rely solely on his dominant physical traits in the pros, so his technique needs refinement. These complications should be rectified with NFL-caliber coaching, which is only going to develop him further.

Emmanwori is a lock to be a first-round pick. He's in contention with Malaki Starks to be the best safety in this year's class. He's also got the sort of mentality Morgan and others in the Panthers are going to love.

Morgan will scout Emmanwori thoroughly. The Panthers need a complete overhaul of their safety room. Expect him to address this relatively early in the draft regardless of any free-agent acquisitions.

Whether it's Emmanwori or someone else, this must be accomplished.

