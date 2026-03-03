Panthers insider slams brakes on splash Bradley Chubb pursuit before it begins

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan caused a stir at the NFL Scouting Combine by publicly declaring his interest in pursuing edge rusher Bradley Chubb after he was released by the Miami Dolphins. However, one team insider didn't seem entirely convinced this would be the play when it came to the crunch.

Chubb is looking for a new home after he became a salary-cap casualty in Miami. That seemed inevitable given the attached savings, but the pass-rusher is still performing well enough to generate significant interest on the open market.

Morgan is going to investigate the possibility. Chubb was highly productive within Ejiro Evero's schematic concepts during their brief time working together on the Denver Broncos before he was traded to the Dolphins. The Panthers are also a more attractive destination than ever as NFC South champions coming off their first playoff appearance since 2017.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't believe Bradley Chubb is atop Dan Morgan's shortlist

Acquiring Chubb would fit into Morgan's intent to be aggressive this offseason. Even so, Joe Person of The Athletic, citing conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine, didn't believe the former North Carolina State standout was atop their shortlist.

"I wouldn’t read too much into [Dan] Morgan’s comments about [Bradley] Chubb, the fifth pick in 2018 who turns 30 this summer and is just two years removed from ACL surgery. Is Chubb a possibility for the Panthers? Sure. But the sense here is he’s not the top option."

As Person said, Chubb could very easily join the Panthers if they make a decent enough offer. But the insider thought Carolina was probably thinking a little bigger. That could make the two-time Pro Bowler a contingency plan if those in power miss out on their preferred targets.

Chubb probably won't be on the market for that long, either. Teams are always crying out for pass-rushing help, and the veteran managed to stay relatively healthy last season en route to 8.5 sacks. He'll be in demand, so if the Panthers focus on other options first, they could miss out entirely.

There will be a lot of balls in the air at one time in Carolina. Morgan had to pivot quickly when he decided not to meet Milton Williams' demands once the New England Patriots came in over the top in 2025 free agency. Expect the same approach this time around.

The Panthers won't be sitting on their hands. They'll potentially negotiate deals with several options before deciding on their final outcome. Chubb may be one, he may not, but there is no doubt he'd be a massive upgrade on anything they have on the defensive edge right now.

Just don't get your hopes up...