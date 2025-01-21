Panthers insider touts potential free-agent option to solve defensive trench woes

The Carolina Panthers need to get serious on defense this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan didn't give the unit any significant investments during his first recruitment period at the helm. That has to change as a matter of urgency this spring.

Ejiro Evero was working with one and tied behind his back. Injuries decimated Carolina's defense. The defensive coordinator didn't have the right depth to cope. This also restricted his ability to adjust when things were spiraling out of control.

There were very few positives. The Panthers run defense was the league's worst. They gave up the most points in NFL history. Their spine collapsed almost constantly. Had it not been for offensive improvements, things could have been even worse.

That shouldn't go unnoticed by Morgan, especially considering the Panthers have shown faith in Evero. They are confident in the 3-4 scheme. Therefore, bolstering the playing personnel is crucial.

Beat writer thinks Carolina Panthers could target nose tackle D.J. Jones

This was a topic discussed by Joe Person from The Athletic. The beat writer placed defensive acquisitions atop his list of offseason priorities for the Panthers. He also named nose tackle D.J. Jones as a free-agent signing which makes a ton of sense.

"[Dan] Morgan was successful in shoring up the interior offensive line last season. This year he needs to throw money at the interior defensive line, among other spots. Most of last year’s acquisitions on defense had ties to Evero — some of whom played well, others not so much. If the Panthers go that route again, keep an eye on Denver Broncos nose tackle D.J. Jones, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal in 2022 in Evero’s only season in Denver. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones’ run stop rate ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen. By comparison, the Panthers’ Shy Tuttle was 130th. Jones, who had a sack on Josh Allen in the wild-card round, could be a nice fit between Brown and A’Shawn Robinson, though not at the price of his Broncos deal." Joe Person, The Athletic

The Panthers can make a significant statement by adding a genuine nose tackle this season. They haven't had one throughout Evero's tenure for one reason or another. It's something fans have been clamoring for.

Shy Tuttle's manned the spot over the last two seasons. He never looked comfortable as the anchor and struggled to absorb blocks or hold his ground. That's a dangerous combination that opposing offensive lines had no trouble exploiting.

Jones' arrival would change all that. He's a stout force on the interior and immensely difficult to move off the block. He's also worked with Evero previously during their time together on the Denver Broncos. This familiarity makes him a lively candidate considering how many old players he's brought to Carolina.

The former Ole Miss standout can generate pressure in obvious pass-rushing situations. Jones isn't the most explosive considering his size. He should also relish the opportunity to link back up with Evero and establish himself as a starting option once again.

Regardless of whether it's Jones or someone else, the Panthers have to get a specialist nose tackle this offseason. Another 3-4 defensive end to place opposite Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown when he gets back from injury wouldn't hurt either, even if it's a core rotational piece behind established vetera A'Shawn Robinson.

It'll be interesting to see how Morgan approaches this issue and how much say Evero has with his margin for error gone.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis