Panthers' Monroe Freeling pick instantly validated after scary Taylor Moton news

The Carolina Panthers' decision to use their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling was lauded for a pure value play, but some critics wondered when he was going to get on the field. Even with Ikem Ekwonu hurt, free agent Rasheed Walker and veteran Taylor Moton figured to be the Week 1 starters in 2026.

Unfortunately, Cameron Wolfe provided Panthers fans with a concerning update on Moton. The Panthers' long-time right tackle is reportedly going to start training camp on the non-football injury list as he receives treatment for blood clots. He will likely miss the start of the season, but will likely return at some point on 2026.

Freeling, should he or Walker be able to make the slide over to right tackle, will likely be entrusted to earn a starting spot. Even with some doubters claiming that Freeling is a bit raw and needs a year of seasoning before he is ready for primetime, the Georgia product now has the perfect opportunity to prove everyone wrong.

Panthers rookie Monroe Freeling could start if Taylor Moton is not healthy

Freeling, who was a left tackle in college, came into the NFL as one of the best athletes in recent history due to a high Relative Athletic Score. If the Panthers want to keep Walker at left tackle, the position he played with the Green Bay Packers, Freeling's movement skills could help him possibly make the transition.

Carolina, for all of their roster-building faults both before and after Dan Morgan was promoted, has gone all-in on their offensive line. In addition to names like Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis on the interior, Carolina can now go four-deep at tackle in order to keep a smaller quarterback in Bryce Young upright.

Freeling's pass protection was solid gold during his final season with the Bulldogs, though he might need a year to fully come to grips with the physicality and speed of the NFL. If he can do that, the Panthers can not only sustain the loss of Moton, but they could find one of their tackles of the future.

Carolina didn't select Freeling to let him marinate on the bench for very long. While they may need to throw him into the firing line earlier than intended, Freeling can make this front office look like genuises if he proves to be yet another trench performer who thrives right out of the gate.