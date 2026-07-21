Panthers' feel-good momentum shattered by frightening pre-camp setback

It did seem like things were going almost too well for the Carolina Panthers. That all changed with devastating news before training camp began.

The team confirmed that veteran right tackle Taylor Moton has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list with blood clots. He will miss the start of the 2026 campaign while he recuperates, but the former Western Michigan standout is expected back at some stage.

This is a body blow in no uncertain terms.

Moton has been a constant source of consistency and leadership throughout some turbulent times in recent franchise history. There have been many, many changes, but his influence has only increased. He was expected to play a cornerstone role once again in 2026, but that is now in doubt.

Carolina Panthers dealt hammer blow with Taylor Moton setback before training camp

This major setback means the Panthers will be without last season's starting tackle tandem at the start of the new campaign. Moton joins Ikem Ekwonu on the shelf, who suffered a ruptured patellar tendon during Carolina's narrow playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He's making good progress, but there has been no definitive timeline for his return.

The situation is familiar to Panthers fans as well. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum dealt with blood clots upon joining the franchise. He missed the first half of 2024 and, aside from a few brief flashes, never looked the same.

Hopefully, the same fate won't befall Moton when it's all said and done.

Moton has emerged as a quiet, unassuming talisman. He's someone everyone looks to for advice, motivation, and to set the tone. It's a scary situation for all involved, but the player's health is the most important factor above all else.

Carolina must pivot. General manager Dan Morgan prepares for every eventuality, and the depth is already being tested along the Panthers' protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young.

Looking at things as they stand without Moton, it seems as if free-agent signing Rasheed Walker will start at left tackle, with No. 19 overall selection Monroe Freeling starting his NFL career on the right-hand side. The rookie is incredibly raw, and most of the starting snaps he accumulated in college came on the blindside, but at least he'll get a full training camp to hone his craft.

If all else fails, the Panthers recently re-signed Brady Christensen, who is coming off a torn Achilles but now has the green light to resume football activities. He can play anywhere along the protection, including right tackle effectively, if needed.

Those are nice options, but none will come close to the dominance Moton typically brings to the table. The Panthers will err on the side of caution, but there is just no telling when the seasoned veteran and one of the most underrated players in franchise history will get back.

Let's hope it's sooner rather than later.