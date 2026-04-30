Panthers veteran Taylor Moton takes on a responsibility that could echo for years

For nearly a decade, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton has been a key cog of the organization.

Now, he's moving to the next chapter of his NFL journey.

Undervalued, underappreciated, under-accoladed: Moton has been a consistent driving force for the Panthers offense despite no Pro Bowls or All-Pros to his name. For that, he continues to fly under the radar, maintaining himself as a sleeper amongst all right tackles in the league.

Now, at 31 years old, Moton is one of the oldest players on the roster, and he'll have his opportunity to become a mentor for another young offensive tackle newly added to the roster following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Taylor Moton is looking to show Carolina Panthers' first-round pick Monroe Freeling the way

At No. 19 overall in the draft, the Panthers selected Georgia Bulldogs offensive tackle Monroe Freeling to become their future at left tackle. It makes sense, as three of the key offensive tackles — Ikem Ekwonu, Rasheed Walker, and Stone Forsythe — enter a contract season. And Ekwonu's campaign remains up in the air as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Freeling isn't a perfect player at the moment, but the potential is sky high. This leaves Moton with the responsibility to become the master, with the former becoming the apprentice, in an Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi-style.

Moton discussed his previous relationship with former Panthers second-team All-Pro tackle Daryl Williams, who became a mentor to him after he was selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. The Western Michigan product hopes to take what he learned to become a great mentor for Freeling, like he was for Ekwonu.

"The biggest thing is just doing things the right way and, you know, hoping they're paying attention to that and letting them know, you know, if you have any questions or any concerns or asking about how you do this or that, I'm always here for you.

"I'm always here to support and help you get to where you want to go, and whatever you can do to help this team, I want to be there for you."

However, Freeling needs to take care of his own work as he finds his way in the NFL. Moton isn't a coach, but on a roster that has been a player-led group for the past couple of seasons, the veteran right tackle is preparing the Panthers future for professional life after he retires, whenever that may be.

"Ultimately, I think it just starts with taking care of your own business and doing things the right way, and so that way you just show how like people showed me how things are supposed to be done, I feel like that's what I work to do for the younger guys as well."

Freeling has all the makings of being an All-Pro tackle at the next level. The toolkit is there, and the room for growth is evident. A top 20 selection isn't going to sit on the bench, especially at left tackle. Not when the protection of quarterback Bryce Young is important to the success of the team.

Moton provides stability on one side while being a teacher on the other. It is a great place to be, and Freeling may not have a better mentor on the roster than him.