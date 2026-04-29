Panthers' unexpected draft swerve could force a shocking shift for Ikem Ekwonu

The Carolina Panthers addressed a sneakily important position of need at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but what could that mean for the last left tackle taken in the first round?

While it may not have been the flashy pick many fans wanted, given the Panthers' current blindside situation, the arrival of Monroe Freeling may be much more important than some think.

Rasheed Walker is only guaranteed just over $3 million this season, which is nowhere near enough to pencil him in as the starter. Ikem Ekwonu faces the real possibility of sitting out the entire 2026 season as he recovers from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Selecting Freeling gives the Panthers an immediate upgrade over Stone Forsythe. His enormously high ceiling gives him the potential to be a long-term starter at either tackle spot.

Monroe Freeling pick gives Carolina Panthers freedom to move Ikem Ekwonu inside

Freeling could be an eventual replacement for Taylor Moton, but the former Western Michigan man made it clear to the press he has no plans to slow down or consider retirement. He has been ultra-reliable throughout his stint in Carolina, and the team should be in no rush to replace him.

On the other side, questions are much more pressing.

All hope is not lost for Ekwonu, despite his devastating injury setback. He could still have a future in Carolina even if Freeling does become the new blindside protector.

Coming into the 2022 draft, where Ekwonu was taken No. 6 overall, questions were raised about whether the player would pave his way as a guard or tackle in the pros.

While current starting left guard Damien Lewis has two years left on his deal, if the Panthers were to cut ties with the former LSU Tiger next offseason, they would save $13 million in cap space. With Ekwonu returning fully healthy in 2027, the Panthers will have flexibility.

One would hope by next offseason, the Panthers would have both Monroe Freeling and fifth-round pick Sam Hecht starting at left tackle and center, respectively. If Lewis is let go to save cap space, the Panthers could re-sign Ekwonu on a one-year prove-it deal, giving the lineman a chance to prove himself on the interior.

Many touted Ekwonu as a future NFL guard, thanks to his pure size and clear run-blocking prowess. Kicking him to the interior could be a masterstroke. Much depends on Freeling's development, but if he grows as expected, the Panthers may be set at tackle for the next decade.

Dan Morgan has made it clear he wants to keep his draft picks in-house, as seen by extensions to both Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn. Ekwonu would likely have received the same treatment had it not been for an unfortunate injury, but a potential move inside could see the player stay with his hometown team and carve out a new role.