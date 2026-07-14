Dave Canales has a better problem than usual waiting for him at training camp

Head coach Dave Canales was the right man to take the Carolina Panthers forward. It hasn't been easy, but things are now looking up for a team that was down on its knees previously.

And for once, Canales has a better problem than usual waiting for him at training camp this summer.

What is that, I hear you say? Is it the improved defense? The growing momentum? The heightened expectations?

Not quite.

It's the embarrassment of riches on the offensive side of the football.

Carolina Panthers could have their strongest offense for years heading into training camp

The Panthers haven't had any real dependability at the skill positions since running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore were traded. That all changed last season, and Carolina also increased competition for starting spots, rotational reps, and even roster positions throughout general manager Dan Morgan's third offseason at the helm.

Pressure breaks pipes. It also makes everyone better in the right environment.

The already established culture under Canales should ensure that.

How the pieces fall into place will be intriguing to watch unfold. But the strength in Carolina's depth is now undeniable.

Quarterback Bryce Young holds the key. The running back room got a boost with Jonathon Brooks' return to health. The wide receiver unit has Jalen Coker locked down long-term, Chris Brazzell II on board, and John Metchie III eager to finally fulfill his pre-draft promise.

Carolina's offensive line looks stable, even without left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Concerns are greater about the tight end position, but one has to wonder how much offensive coordinator Brad Idzik will use the group within his scheme.

This is easily the most talented offensive unit the Panthers have had for years.

McCaffrey was a one-man show once Cam Newton was released. Moore was a borderline No. 1 wideout, but the previous regime deemed him expendable. It's taken a long time to find the right balance and get everything in place. Things might not be perfect just yet, but it's night and day compared to when Canales took charge.

If Young can continue his encouraging recent growth, it's all systems go. If Brooks' injury problems end, that will take things up another notch. And if Brazzell brings another dynamic to the wideout corps, the Panthers will be incredibly difficult to stop.

Some tough decisions are upcoming. Carolina cannot take everyone through, and good players will be cut between now and Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. This is the unfortunate part of the business, but it's a lot better than scrambling around for help at the last minute without any clear direction.

That's something Panthers fans have a lot of experience with, and not much of it is good.

But the times have now changed, and everyone should be thankful for that.