Bryce Young gets unexpected backing that Panthers fans shouldn't brush aside

Fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young remains a polarizing figure despite turning his career around. The Carolina Panthers will never silence every doubter, no matter what he does from here on. Some have made up their minds, but the belief inside the building remains strong.

The former Alabama standout recently received another seal of approval. This time, from an unlikely source.

During a conversation with NFL insider Jason La Canfora, former Panthers general manager Marty Hurney confirmed he is a believer in Young. He liked his credentials coming out of college, and he thinks Carolina can win with him under center if the signal-caller's relationship with head coach Dave Canales continues to blossom.

Bryce Young has made a believer out of former Carolina Panthers GM Marty Hurney

Hurney has his flaws, but he could spot first-round talent. If he still thinks Young can help get the Panthers to where they want to go, fans should as well.

“He (Dave Canales) has really gotten a feel for Bryce Young’s skillset and what he does best. I think Dave really believes in the quarterback, and I do too. You know I really liked the kid coming out and if you put the right people around him, you can win with Bryce Young.”

Young is on the right track. He is not the finished article, and he might not ever be classed among the league's most gifted quarterbacks, but he's a good scheme fit who's growing as a leader and flashes franchise-caliber credentials at football's most pivotal position.

That's not enough for some, but the Panthers have complete confidence in Young. Everyone is following his example, and his stature in the locker room is growing. It took a lot of resolve to fight back after being benched, which earned him respect and showed his teammates he won't ever go down without a fight.

There is still pressure on Young. The Panthers triggered his fifth-year option, keeping him under contract until the 2028 offseason. General manager Dan Morgan has held off on giving him a longer-term commitment, which is also the right call.

His new deal could be anywhere from $40 million to $50 million a year. That's a big commitment, so the Panthers must be absolutely sure that Young is the right man for the job.

Things are looking up. Young has the poise, precision, and ability to come through in the clutch. The last one is especially rare, and when the games get tight down the stretch, Carolina has a cold-blooded player who can come through when his team needs him most.

Hurney thinks Young has everything in place. Now, he just has to go out and prove it.