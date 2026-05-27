Panthers got an early Bryce Young sign at OTAs that could matter later

The Carolina Panthers' preparations for the new season may only be in their infancy, but quarterback Bryce Young wasn't shy in letting his teammates know that standards weren't where they needed to be at the start of organized team activities.

It's a very early sign. But it might just matter more later on.

The Panthers were greeted with a downpour of epic proportions over the opening stages of practice. That didn't make things easy for the wide receivers, who dropped passes left and right according to those in attendance.

Young gave them a pass for that. When the same trend persisted as things got a little drier, he was less lenient.

Bryce Young set the tone early at Carolina Panthers OTAs, which was just fine with Dave Canales

The former Alabama standout launched an expletive-laced message to his pass-catchers, urging them to pick up their performance levels and lock in. Though it's a small detail that almost everyone overlooked, it's a growing sign of Young's emergence as a locker-room leader as he enters a crucial Year 4 of his professional career.

That was just fine with head coach Dave Canales, who believes Young is now taking ownership of the entire offense. And if the bar isn't met, he's not afraid to let people know.

"I heard him get a little bit passionate. We got a little bit of a monsoon for a second there in practice, and once the rain had passed, he was like, 'Hey, let's lock back in. We got to come up with these balls.' I think he said it in a little more colorful language than that.

"I just love it. I love the fact that he's taking ownership, and the guys see that and rally around that, and something that they all appreciate."

It was only Day 1 of OTAs. At the same time, Young wants to set the tone. Things will be a lot tougher next season, so the signal-caller wants to get the most out of every session to keep Carolina's positive momentum going.

There was no bedding-in period. Young has a lot on the line next season, including a bumper new contract extension if everything goes according to plan. More importantly, he wants the Panthers to build on their playoff return. The only way to do that is to raise the bar, whether it's in the first practice or deep into training camp.

The quarterback leads from the front. Young may have been a bit timid upon joining the Panthers as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but those days are long gone. His added comfort and the belief in his capabilities in the building dictate nothing less, and it's a responsibility he's taking extremely seriously.

And teammates can expect more of the same all the way into Week 1 and beyond.