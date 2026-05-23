Panthers have one Bryce Young detail to watch when OTAs begin

The Carolina Panthers are facing situations on several fronts, whether on their coaching staff or roster. A team on the rise in the NFC is looking to repeat as division champions in 2026, and fans are hoping the yearly progression under head coach Dave Canales continues once again.

Canales and general manager Dan Morgan made some changes this offseason, which could benefit fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft is entering his biggest season yet, just two campaigns removed from being benched and one from a year marked by ups and downs.

Some of these changes include the addition of wide receiver Chris Brazzell II in the draft, first-round left tackle Monroe Freeling, fifth-round center Sam Hecht, and offensive tackle Rasheed Walker. However, one offseason change to watch will be the dawn of a new-look offense when organized team activities begin next week.

Carolina Panthers' new-look offense could take Bryce Young to greater heights

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Canales announced that he would hand over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. This is a sudden shift in the dynamic for Young, with a new voice in his ear when he receives the playcall.

In addition, Darrell Bevell joins the staff as assistant head coach and a potential key piece to retooling the offensive system.

Bevell's experience as offense coordinator during the Seattle Seahawks' championship runs and Russell Wilson's peak, along with being the pass game coordinator for Mike McDaniel with the Miami Dolphins, adds a new layer to what could be a fascinating offense.

Some may be concerned about the changes for Young, but they could benefit him greatly.

Sequencing was the biggest issue for Canales as a play-caller. While it may be a concern before we see Idzik call plays during the preseason, those kinks can be worked out during OTAs, training camp, and exhibition games before the real action begins.

Bevell brings a wealth of schematic knowledge, which could open up the vertical passing game and create underneath and intermediate opportunities for yards after the catch. There is also the possibility of a redesigned wide-zone blocking scheme, popularized by Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

Young isn't flawless, but he has shown the ability to make clutch plays in big moments. Now comes the part about finding consistency beforehand, so the clutch moments aren't truly necessary. That is what Idzik hopes to do with the signal-caller next season, especially with the weapons at Carolina's disposal.

How the play-caller and quarterback dynamic plays out between Young and Idzik will be one to see when OTAs begin. If it proves successful for both parties in 2026, it could mean a big payday for one and a future promotion on another team for the other.