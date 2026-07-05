Panthers refusing to rush Bryce Young call is the only move that makes sense

General manager Dan Morgan has opted to stand pat regarding a lucrative extension for quarterback Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers believe in the player, but they have not yet seen enough to warrant a massive financial commitment in the $50 million-per-year range.

According to one respected analyst, this is the correct approach.

Young is on the right track. It's taken longer than expected to get there, but everything is looking up now. He's displayed tremendous resolve to come back from the brink, with his improved production and evolving leadership benefiting the Panthers greatly en route to the NFC South championship last season.

That may not be enough to get a bumper new deal.

Carolina Panthers are taking the correct approach with Bryce Young's extension

It's about to get a lot more expensive to keep Young around. The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option, giving Morgan some extra breathing room. But if he isn't entirely satisfied, he'll wait things out or potentially go in the market for another quarterback from a strong 2027 draft class.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder thought Morgan was approaching the situation with the right mindset. Though he is making steady progress, he didn't think Young had played well enough to justify a megabucks deal at this stage. And until he does, the Panthers should remain hesitant.

"Arguably the biggest looming decision for Carolina is what to do about (Bryce) Young. So far they have done nothing, which I think is the correct choice. The Panthers have Young under contract through 2027 (thanks to the fifth-year option), and he hasn't played well enough on a consistent basis to justify the Panthers hitching themselves to him long-term at this point."

The Panthers have developed a reputation for rewarding those drafted by the team who prove their worth as long-term pieces of the puzzle. Extending running backs, defensive linemen, cornerbacks, and wide receivers is one thing. Committing to the quarterback is something else entirely.

Young is a consistent player. The lows are getting less frequent, and his flawless poise in crucial moments always gives the Panthers a chance. Triggering his fifth-year option was a no-brainer, but what comes next has huge ramifications attached.

Play well, and the Panthers will be happy to give Young the deal he's looking for. Anything less, and the former Alabama star's status becomes a lot less certain.

What comes next is down to Young.

He's intelligent enough to know that his contract situation will work itself out to benefit everyone if Young makes the necessary improvements. It won't all be smooth sailing, but everything seems to be in position for additional growth.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales will be watching extremely closely. Nothing but a strong campaign will suffice.