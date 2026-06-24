Bryce Young earns the validation his harshest critics never wanted to see

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is a polarizing figure. Critics can't seem to get past their pre-draft perceptions of the signal-caller, unwilling to acknowledge the growth he's shown after a turbulent start to his professional career.

But his NFL peers held a different opinion.

To the surprise of almost everybody, Young found his name at No. 98 on the NFL Network's top 100 list of players around the league. It was the first time he'd been given the distinction, but it caused an inevitable meltdown on social media.

Bryce Young has the NFL's respect, but taking the next step is crucial

This is nothing new for Young. He'll always have skeptics, regardless of how things go from here. Some have already made up their minds, and nothing he can do will change that. He remains a work in progress, but the Panthers are highly confident he can take the next step.

Shut it down. Shut the whole thing down. https://t.co/IZriSpnZTL — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) June 23, 2026

Young's ability to stay poised, especially down the stretches of games, was a primary factor behind his inclusion on this list. Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Curl, who faced the former Alabama star twice last season, was impressed by the way he took everything in his stride, even in the playoff pressure cooker. And given he has the most game-winning drives of any quarterback since 2023, the clutch gene is evident.

Is it perfect? No.

Will it ever be? Probably not.

Did he deserve a place on the top 100 list? Debatable.

But there are signs that Young is emerging as the franchise-caliber quarterback Carolina has been desperately seeking ever since Cam Newton left town for the first time in 2020.

Adding more consistency to his game will go a long way toward achieving this objective. Young's highs are high, and the lows are low. The gap between the two is tightening, but finding a higher floor and a much higher ceiling is what separates the good quarterbacks from the great.

we can only blame the Falcons for this son https://t.co/9mtDvxhaOx — Kai (@SznPltts) June 23, 2026

Young is focused on what he can control. Being on the top 100 list is nice, but it won't mean much to him in the grand scheme of things. He's all about moving forward, which involves making the adjustments needed to help Carolina successfully defend its NFC South championship next season.

He's got the mobility. He's got the accuracy. He's got the intelligence to make pre-snap adjustments and go through his progressions quickly. And when the game is on the line, Young boasts the supreme composure to come through almost every time.

That matters, perhaps more to Young's peers than those who continue to write him off.

Haters are what they are. Young was held to a higher standard as the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was dropped into a toxic environment under Frank Reich. He also showed tremendous resolve to bounce back after being benched just two games into Dave Canales' tenure.

Young has visibly grown in stature as a player and a leader. If the trajectory keeps pointing up, the Panthers will have no problem giving him a lucrative contract extension.

And who knows, perhaps this scenario will finally see Young's doubters go into the shadows for good.