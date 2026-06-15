Bryce Young is staring at the Panthers season that could make him a fortune

Now entering his fourth NFL season, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young faces the most important year of his career.

That reality was highlighted this week by Wynston Wilcox of FanSided, who included Young among the players who could make or break their futures in 2026.

While the list featured several notable names, including Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Wilcox ultimately delivered a positive outlook for Young's future.

“Young is under a lot of pressure — not just to look like the franchise quarterback Carolina has searched for since the Cam Newton days, but also to keep the Panthers competitive in the rugged NFC. Last year’s surprise run to the playoffs showed he’s good enough to play in this league; now he has to prove he can go toe-to-toe with the better passers in the league. This year, he should prove he’s worth at least a Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold type of deal.”

Wilcox's final verdict was simple: "Make."

Bryce Young can make himself a lot of money next season as Carolina Panthers bide their time

The prediction reflects growing belief that Young is trending in the right direction, even if questions about his long-term ceiling remain.

Among 59 quarterbacks with at least 30 starts in their first three years since 2000, Bryce Young ranks 53rd in passing success rate, 55th in yards per attempt, 50th in yards per game, and 41st in passer rating. He has yet to crack 3,000 passing yards in a season.

But here's the part of the story that gets buried amid the criticism around Young. The Panthers spent this offseason addressing the exact issues that have dragged the former Alabama star down over his first three years in the league.

Monroe Freeling arrives as the No. 19 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft to potentially be the future franchise left tackle. Fifth-round pick Sam Hecht gives the interior a potential long-term answer at center. Carolina added bulk to the receiving room with rookie third-rounder Chris Brazzell II and a familiar face in John Metchie III, Young's former Crimson Tide teammate.

The 'make' prediction for Young's 2026 campaign may not be a sure thing right now, but it's the right bet. He turns 25 in July, his fifth-year option is already exercised, and every excuse for inconsistency just got smaller.

This is the year the Panthers find out what they actually have in Young. Delivering could make him a very wealthy man indeed.