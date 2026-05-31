Bryce Young contract dilemma leaves Panthers facing a painful reminder

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young does not yet have a long-term deal on the table. There is a chance it won't arrive before or during the 2026 season, which seems the most likely outcome right now.

There are too many unknowns. The Panthers want to see if Young can take the next step after guiding Carolina to the playoffs last year. The signal-caller may be willing to wait, knowing a strong campaign will only increase the dollars on his next deal. And right now, it's hard to know the price point.

One NFL insider offered a surprising comp for Young's current situation. And it's with a player Carolina knows all too well.

NFL insider compares Bryce Young's contract situation to Baker Mayfield

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated thought Young's situation was similar to Baker Mayfield's, another No. 1 pick and a former Panthers reclamation project gone wrong. He played out Year 4 with the Cleveland Browns, and things started to unravel. He was traded to Carolina and eventually joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via the Los Angeles Rams. Then, he got his money.

"As for Bryce Young, this feels to me a little bit like Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. You got to 2020, they make the playoffs, they win a playoff game for the first time in forever. Baker Mayfield riding high, he winds up playing out his fourth year in 2021, got nicked up. We sort of found out the truth there; the Browns were looking all along at leveling up. If he had played well, maybe that would have played out differently. That to me would be the comp."

Mayfield eventually signed a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers, including a $28.87 million signing bonus and $65 million in guaranteed money. That was in 2024 free agency, and the quarterback market has skyrocketed since then. This leaves the Panthers in a predicament, but time is on their side for now.

General manager Dan Morgan picked up Young's fifth-year option, which was the right call. It gives the Panthers some extra breathing space and covers their bases if they aren't entirely convinced after the 2026 campaign. For the player, it ensures he'll get another year of fully guaranteed money, making it a win-win for all parties.

It doesn't mean the Panthers don't believe in Young — quite the opposite, actually. However, it's a wait-and-see scenario that ensures Carolina has an insurance policy of sorts against any regression or overall team underperformance.

This is the right way to do business, especially considering the money involved. As for Young? He'll be firmly focused on the football side of things.

If next season goes well or better than expected, everything else will take care of itself.