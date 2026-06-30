Bryce Young gets the Panthers reset that comes with no hiding place

The Carolina Panthers believe in quarterback Bryce Young. Now, the progressing signal-caller gets the reset that leaves him with no hiding place.

Head coach Dave Canales was often criticized for his play-calling last season, especially in critical moments of games. He recognized a slight shift was needed and handed over duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik. While certain nuances will remain the same, some intricacies will be introduced that should help the Alabama product take the next step.

There will be an emphasis on explosive plays. Young is one of the league's better downfield throwers, despite the concerns coming out of college. The Panthers also have the firepower to be more capable of producing chunk plays. It's all about adjusting the scheme designs accordingly.

Carolina Panthers' play-calling shift could benefit Bryce Young tremendously

Idzik is a trusted ally of Canales. The head coach believes this is the right time to make the transition into a more CEO-type role, overseeing the entire football operation. It's a calculated risk, but the appointment of Darrell Bevell should help smooth things over.

Canales came up under Bevell, who's got extensive NFL experience as an offensive coordinator and position coach. He'll be given a key role in the summer planning and game-to-game strategies. He should also know how to maximize Young's skill set in a critical year for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Everything seems to have gone well over Carolina's offseason program. There is a good vibe about the offense. The return of running back Jonathon Brooks and the arrival of third-round pick Chris Brazzell II add a different dynamic to the equation. There are tougher tests coming, but there have been plenty of encouraging signs before training camp.

Young has to deliver. The progress he's made since being benched two games into Canales' tenure is a testament to his resolve. Taking the next step will be the most challenging of all, which could be enough to earn him a lucrative contract extension along the way.

Sometimes, it's the small things that can make a big difference. Idzik taking over play-calling duties didn't generate many national headlines, but it is significant. And if it provides the spark that can ignite Carolina to even greater offensive heights, there will be no bigger beneficiary than Young.

This is the time of year for hype, wild expectations, and everything in between. The Panthers believe they are close, but this is also a quarterback-driven league. Carolina will go as far as Young takes them, and everything is seemingly in position to flourish.

If Young achieves this objective, and Idzik's play-calling brings the desired growth, Canales will look like a genius. And the Panthers might not be too far away from entering legitimate contention.

That's a win-win for everybody.