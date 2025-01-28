Panthers must consider this prospect despite concerning Senior Bowl testing

General manager Dan Morgan and front office personnel are making their annual voyage to Mobile, Alabama for Senior Bowl week. This is one of the most important pre-draft assessment events on the calendar. The Carolina Panthers and others around the league will be examining potential additions closely.

One prospect gained headlines before a single practice. Something that could give the Panthers cause to pause about bringing him into the fold.

Tez Johnson is an outstanding playmaker. The Oregon wide receiver is fast and a significant threat to gain yards after the catch. He's a big play waiting to happen if schemed open effectively, which the Ducks did frequently en route to the No. 1 college football playoff seed.

Johnson is projected to be taken somewhere between the second and third rounds. However, one major red flag emerged during testing at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't be put off by Tez Johnson's weight

The wideout came in at 5-foot-9 and 156 pounds. Johnson would be the third-lightest player to be drafted since 1999 if he holds this until the draft. He'll get another chance to weigh in at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the slender build is bound to put some teams off.

Carolina would be wise to keep an open mind.

Johnson is small in stature, but he's a giant in terms of creating separation. The pass-catcher put on a clinic on the first day of drills, showcasing his explosiveness, sharp route-running, and manipulation at the top of his stems to give every opposing defensive back in his path endless problems.

Tez Johnson is a constant threat to go vertical. Starting to see DBs not wanting to give up the deep ball to him pic.twitter.com/KgSXGVr9Ha — Mike Vallerie (@FF_DirtyMike) January 28, 2025

Those in attendance lauded Johnson's contribution throughout. Some of the throws weren't exactly accurate from the quarterbacks in attendance. That did not detract from the route-running masterclass in front of scouts.

Landing in the right spot is crucial. Even so, Johnson's playmaking — an ability to take the shortest completions for the biggest gains — offers something different to the Panthers. That's something head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young could utilize effectively next season and potentially beyond.

Adding weight is easy. The NFL has the right nutrition and training programs to give Johnson a helping hand without taking away any dynamism from his game. That will be needed when the hits get bigger and the punishment becomes more severe in the professional ranks.

Every draft pick comes with risk. Even the most physically imposing at any position can get hurt in the blink of an eye. This is a violent game, so whoever drafts Johnson needs a concise plan to build up his physique and minimize the risk within their scheme.

From a talent standpoint, Johnson has a lot of intriguing traits. The size and weight issues might go against him, but that could provide someone who takes a chance on him with a steal when it's all said and done.

Johnson has the talent. What Morgan and the Panthers need to figure out is whether the rewards outweigh the risk.

