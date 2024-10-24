Carolina Panthers must embrace full-scale rebuild after catastrophic start
By Noah Bryce
As if things weren't already bad enough after losing a blowout to Caleb Williams and coming unstuck against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers somehow managed to fall even further by getting demolished by a backup quarterback that hasn't had any worthwhile production in years.
Jayden Daniels' early exit and Marcus Mariota's introduction were something that should have been a boost for this team. But it turned into an absolute nightmare.
While the quarterback situation was certainly improved in the first couple of games with Andy Dalton, that has dimmed. The first three drives for the team ended in a pick-six, a punt without gaining a first down, and another interception.
There was not much improvement after that either. This is incredibly disheartening given that it's the only part of the team that, up to this point, was generally functional.
To make matters even worse, both Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chinn were in the top five in tackles. The former added a sack and two tackles for loss. Another strand in the long line of former Panthers who left for nothing having meaningful contributions elsewhere.
The entire team is falling apart around itself. Except the special teams unit, which has been remarkably consistent. While fans still need to give the new regime time to mold things into their vision, the early returns do not instill any confidence.
Mariota didn't do anything spectacular, yet he was still able to carve up Carolina's shorthanded defense that once again was almost wholly incapable of keeping anything in front of them. The offense was the most inept it had been in years and constantly gave the Washington Commanders a short field. This team looked beaten before it even got on the field.
Where can the Panthers even go at this point?
Carolina Panthers must embrace rebuild and build through the draft
The defense is not going to magically get better. Switching back to Bryce Young at quarterback wouldn't do anything of note. There isn't a good opportunity for the coaching to improve with everything being so out of hand. The only hope is the draft next spring.
No free agent with better options elsewhere will choose Carolina unless the team overpays. There is no rising star, no pedigreed coach, no reliable ownership, and no defined culture. The only way for this franchise to build is through the draft.
The Panthers have become the Dallas Cowboys without the history. That is how loud the noise, or even silence, has become. The only thing worse than being hated is being forgotten.
Carolina should look at what it can get for the few players before the trade deadline. Players like Young and Chuba Hubbard, even if it would hurt to see the latter go after how well the running back has performed this season.
This team will not compete for the next three years at least given its current structure. Why not just hit the full reset button and commit to a rebuild?
Wallowing in ineptitude is no way to keep a team relevant or a loyal fanbase from turning its head. The organization needs to read the writing on the wall and punt on this season, look at what they can get in the draft to improve, and move forward.
It already isn't pretty. It will get worse before it gets better. But it is past time that the Panthers stopped sacrificing the future for the present.