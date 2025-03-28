Carolina Panthers NFL Draft 2025: Andrew Mukuba Scouting Report

The Carolina Panthers will be aggressive in adding a ball-hawking deep safety to their roster during the 2025 NFL Draft. Dan Morgan confirmed as much during his post-free agency media availability.

Carolina's brass made a big splash on the backend soon after the legal tampering window opened, adding Tre’von Moehrig. He is better at playing closer to the line of scrimmage and in the run game. With only Demani Richardson and Nick Scott in the safety room, Morgan needs more.

With that hole covered and the Panthers looking to be aggressive with adding someone from the college ranks to potentially start immediately, this could bring Texas standout Andrew Mukuba into the equation. Here's a special scouting report on the talented defensive back.

Andrew Mukuba Scouting Report

Positives

Eyes and instincts

Explosive hitter

Range

Versatility

Ball-hawk capabilities

Mukuba is a pocket-sized firecracker. Everything he does is explosive and decisive. Because he is a four-year player who has played a significant number of snaps, his eyes and route identification are very advanced.

While he is an amazing athlete, his eyes keep him a step ahead of the quarterback and offense. Mukuba's production often results in defending multiple routes on a single play.

The prospect's range is my favorite part of his game. In contrast to other safeties, Mukuba is very fast. He clocked in at 4.45 seconds in his 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, so his physical capabilities allow him to cover vast amounts of space even if his eyes are wrong.

Mukuba triggers quickly downhill and in retreat coverage to make dynamic plays on the ball. One only has to look at his five interceptions and six pass deflections last season for Texas as a prime example.

The most surprising part of Mukuba's game is how violent he is against the run or breaking passes. Bigger-bodied safeties are usually the ones tagged with the huge-hitter title, but he may be the most violent safety in this class.

He has some bone-shattering hits in his career, some that would probably get him fined at the next level. Mukuba lowers his shoulder consistently looking to bring violence and physicality. Not only will the Panthers be getting a playmaker in coverage, but also an enforcer as their last line of defense.

Negatives

Size concerns in coverage

Arm length in run support

There weren't many negatives when watching Mukuba. Both of these negatives are more about how he projects at the next level in certain areas because of his poor measurements.

As a smaller player, opposing offenses could target Mukuba as a mismatch in coverage with bigger tight ends or wide receivers. As a versatile player, it may limit how much you can move him around in certain matchups and situations.

Mukuba is good in man coverage. But as a safety, a lot of the time you are tasked with manning up 6-foot-4 or larger guys. Will he be able to do the same at the NFL level at 5-foot-11?

Another issue I could see arising against NFL competition is his subpar arm length. With only 30-inch arms, Mukuba may have issues wrapping up bigger and better athletes, creating an issue with his tackling consistency.

He is a big hitter, but you also need to have good technique to be a consistent tackler.

Andrew Mukuba NFL Player Comparison: Budda Baker

Smaller, versatile, big hitter, playmaker on the ball. All things that align well with both players. Mukuba is bigger height wise, but every other measurement is very similar to Budda Baker's when he was coming out of Washington.

Mukuba is a great prospect with a really high floor. He has the most important thing that safety needs, which is good eyes. He also is a force versus the run and can be played much closer to the line without the worry of being a liability.

I personally believe he will have better production when it comes to takeaways, but Baker is a clear 1-to-1 comparison.

