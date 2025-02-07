Panthers pass on top wide receiver for Frankie Luvu clone in 2025 NFL mock draft

This is a good draft class for the Carolina Panthers to solve their glaring needs on defense. That won't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan and his staff during their comprehensive assessments.

Every draft analyst has different opinions from the other. However, there is one consensus heading into the 2025 process. That centers on how deep this crop from the college ranks is on the defensive line and edge rusher.

To say the Panthers need help in these areas would be an understatement. Their 3-4 defensive front was bullied from start to finish without Pro Bowl performer Derrick Brown last season. They were the league's worst defense against the run and gave up the most single-season points in NFL history. That's a damning indictment of both coaching and recruitment in this critical area.

Things weren't much better on the edge. Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum formed a decent-enough tandem. Depth behind them was non-existent, so expect Morgan to prioritize upgrades by any means necessary in the coming months.

Carolina Panthers select Jalon Walker in Matt Miller's latest 2025 NFL mock draft

This was a sentiment echoed by Matt Miller from ESPN in his latest mock draft. The respected analyst had the Panthers turning down the chance to select Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in favor of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker — an instinctive playmaker who's drawn comparisons to Frankie Luvu.

"The Panthers need impact players everywhere. Walker split time between off-ball linebacker and edge rusher at Georgia in 2024, finishing with 6.5 sacks, 29 pressures and 7 tackles for loss. There is some debate on how Walker would be best used in the NFL, but he was a menace in the SEC with his versatility and speed off the edge. Regardless, Carolina allowed 6.0 yards per play this season, last in the league. Wide receiver is another position the Panthers could address, depending on what they do in free agency, but Walker is an easy choice here." Matt Miller

Carolina made a huge mistake with Luvu during the offseason. They reportedly waited too long to make him an acceptable offer. By the time that arrived, the ferocious linebacker had already spoken to the Washington Commanders.

The rest is history.

Luvu thrived under Dan Quinn, earning second-team All-Pro honors and reaching the NFC Championship game. The Panthers missed his presence considerably. Adding a versatile weapon such as Walker would ensure this doesn't become a long-term concern.

Walker is a tweener. He's an off-ball linebacker who can also rush from the edge. He's got the size and athletic profile to be a real weapon for Evero to deploy. Where he's best suited is irrelevant considering the Panthers need help everywhere across their front seven on defense.

Draft good football players. Worry about the rest later.

Athleticism is Walker's biggest strength. He's 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, and boasts exceptional explosiveness to the contact point. The prospect is intelligent enough to recognize plays developing and can navigate traffic effectively. This is matched by superb tackling technique and surprising coverage skills for good measure.

The Panthers will be wary about Walker's size, which could be an issue against more imposing offensive linemen at the next level. But make no mistake, the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Whether it's Walker, a free agent, or perhaps even a trade possibility, the Panthers need a spark on defense that deserted them when Luvu departed. That must be the biggest priority above all else for Morgan.

