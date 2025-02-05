Dan Morgan vows to launch all-out attack on Carolina Panthers' glaring flaws

Dan Morgan has a lot on his plate this offseason. The Carolina Panthers are no longer the league's laughingstock after some respectable performances over the second half of 2024. However, they are nowhere near ready to enter legitimate contention just yet.

This was a long-term plan. Morgan didn't call it a rebuild, even though that's exactly what it appeared to be. Everything is on track and there is stability at long last. The general manager must build on this and rectify some major complications that hindered the team's growth.

Morgan keeps the bigger picture in mind. He's not got much money to work with right now, but that will change. The Panthers' nine selections during the 2025 NFL Draft provide flexibility over the process or perhaps even in the trade market if the right opportunities present themselves.

There is an opportunity to progress. Fans are expectant after the team finally showed signs of life once quarterback Bryce Young began to flourish. The right reinforcements who fit into the culture could see the Panthers become a dark horse wild-card team in 2025.

Dan Morgan makes Carolina Panthers' offseason intentions clear

The front-office leader made his intentions abundantly clear when discussing the Panthers' offseason plans with Carla Metts Gebhart from Charlotte Sports Live. Morgan didn't give much away, but he plans to attack the recruitment period aggressively to find the playmakers needed.

"We're going to look for playmakers on both sides of the ball. Defensive side, guys who can take the ball away, guys who can affect the quarterback. And then on the offensive side, guys who can make plays. Whether it's the receiver or tight end, guys who can make big plays. We were kinda missing that element on both sides of the ball this past year, so we'll attack that. I think on the defensive side, upfront, we've got to get stronger there so we're able to stop the run. But we're just going to look to get better in every avenue, in every position." Dan Morgan

The Panthers have some decent pieces to build around. Young, Derrick Brown, Jaycee Horn, Chuba Hubbard, Robert Hunt, Damien Lewis, Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton are cornerstone pieces. Aside from that, this squad is devoid of starting quality or sufficient depth.

That won't have gone unnoticed by Morgan. He's installed a level of professionalism and purpose where once there was nothing but chaos. Team owner David Tepper was suitably enthused by the project despite the Panthers winning just five games in 2024. They were more competitive and pushed some NFL heavyweights right to the limit. Head coach Dave Canales was the breath of fresh air this organization needed.

It won't be enough if the Panthers want to contend for the NFC South next season. Morgan is aware of the hard work ahead. But he's going to do everything in his power to make the necessary improvements.

This is an exciting time for fans. They've suffered untold misery on the football front and become disillusioned almost beyond repair. After so long in the proverbial wilderness, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

What comes next is even more important.

