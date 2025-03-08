Carolina Panthers projected to reunite with Pro Bowl edge rusher in free agency

The Carolina Panthers need to find productive defenders urgently this offseason. Dan Morgan must be aggressive in pursuit of landing the veteran free agents needed to give Ejiro Evero's unit immediate assistance. That's the minimum requirement after a historically bad campaign from the group in 2024.

One analyst believes a reunion could go a long way to achieving this objective.

Haason Reddick was one of the few former Matt Rhule players who came in and made a difference. The edge rusher linked back up with his old college coach in 2021, gaining 11 sacks and forming a highly productive partnership with Brian Burns. Carolina, as was typically the case under previous general manager Scott Fitterer, botched his contract negotiations and he signed for the Philadelphia Eagles the following year.

After securing 27 sacks in two seasons, Reddick wanted to be paid accordingly. That's something the Eagles weren't willing to provide, so they traded him to the New York Jets instead.

Reddick endured a turbulent year with the Jets that began with a contract holdout that lasted into the season. There's not much chance he'll stick around after one sack in 10 games. But someone is going to take a chance on the Temple product, hoping he can return to his double-digit sack form with a full offseason under his belt.

Carolina Panthers projected to reunite with Haason Reddick in free agency

Sterling Xie from Pro Football Network thought the Panthers should seriously consider reuniting with Reddick in free agency. They need more on the edge to go alongside Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum. The analyst believes this is a risk worth taking if the two-time Pro Bowler returns to his old self.

"After a tumultuous season with the Jets, Haason Reddick could return to the site where his career broke out. Reddick underwhelmed for most of his Arizona tenure but had 11 sacks for the Carolina Panthers in 2021, establishing himself as a lethal edge rusher. Reddick had 11 sacks with a 12.7% pressure rate two years ago, which makes for a logical bounceback candidate with a typical offseason. Carolina desperately needs any pass-rushing help after finishing last in pressure rate in 2024 (25%). A Reddick reunion would be a decisive first step toward rebuilding that unit." Sterling Xie

Reddick should be highly motivated to silence his doubters. It was evident from a long way out that things weren't going to go according to plan at MetLife Stadium. That'll cost him some money on the open market, but his previous production guarantees another deal will arrive.

Whether that'll be with the Panthers or not is anyone's guess. Reddick didn't exactly shine in any phase of play last season. Morgan could utilize his primary investments on the defensive front and build depth behind Clowney and Wonnum. That would make Carolina more forceful against the run, especially when Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown returns from injury.

It would be surprising if the Panthers showed interest in Reddick. They might have their sights set on something bolder. They might be happy with Clowney and Wonnum as their starting tandem. There's no telling for sure until the dominoes start falling.

Nothing should be completely dismissed with the NFL's legal tampering window imminent, but this would be jaw-dropping.

