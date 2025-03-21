Carolina Panthers' scathing criticism continues over massive free agency gamble

Dan Morgan needed to take some calculated risks in pursuit of improving the Carolina Panthers defensively this offseason. Most of his moves were well-received. One, in particular, is coming in for scathing criticism across the media.

Fortifying the defensive trenches was a huge objective. The Panthers tried to land Milton Williams but were undone by a bigger offer from the New England Patriots. Morgan had to turn his attention elsewhere, signing nose tackle Bobby Brown III and 3-4 end Tershawn Wharton instead.

Brown is the anchor Carolina's defense has frustratingly lacked throughout Ejiro Evero's tenure. Wharton's arrival also brings intrigue, but most analysts believe the Panthers massively overpaid to secure the two-time Super Bowl winner's services.

Carolina Panthers blasted (again) for perceived Tershawn Wharton overpay

Add Gilberto Manzano from Sports Illustrated to the ever-growing list of those who believe Wharton won't justify his lofty price tag in Carolina. The analyst named the former Mississippi S&T standout among his five free-agent bust candidates, claiming that he could even struggle to get legitimate playing time with A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle also on the books.

"[Tershawn] Wharton wasn’t as impactful with the Kansas City Chiefs as Williams was for the Eagles last season. Wharton did play more snaps, but he was still a rotational player who often benefited as a pass rusher playing next to Chris Jones. Perhaps Carolina justified signing Wharton to a three-year, $54 million contract because he’ll get to play next to Derrick Brown. But Wharton could have trouble earning snaps with Shy Tuttle, Bobby Brown III and A’Shawn Robinson also on the roster. Maybe this deal won’t look as bad if Wharton racks up sacks as a playmaker in obvious passing situations. Wharton, 26, recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks during his final season in Kansas City." Gilberto Manzano

This adds more fuel to Wharton's fire. He's got plenty of that if the player spends time reading some reactions to the contract given to him by Carolina. What's important is ignoring the outside noise and becoming an asset to the Panthers throughout his deal.

Wharton will probably compete with Robinson for the 3-4 defensive end position opposite Derrick Brown. The money allocated suggests he's in pole position to secure the job, but last year's free-agent signing isn't exactly making chump change either with a $9.61 million cap hit in 2025.

This is all about increasing competition. Evero's defense lacked legitimate starting-caliber quality and sufficient depth last time around. Brown and Wharton change that to a certain extent, but that shouldn't stop the Panthers from adding another to the trenches from a deep group of defensive linemen emerging from the collegiate level.

The undrafted free agent has lofty expectations on his shoulders. Wharton comes with a winning organization and gained 6.5 sacks working alongside Chris Jones in 2024. He's also getting a substantial pay increase to see if he can emerge as a focal point in a different environment.

Wharton is relishing the prospect of silencing his doubters. The Panthers are confident in his outlook within their scheme. Fans should reserve judgment until he gets the chance to prove his worth in a competitive setting.

But the pressure is on to produce. Make no mistake about that.

