Answer to Panthers' prayers makes bold proclamation after free-agent switch

One didn't have to look far for the biggest clue about how serious the Carolina Panthers were about improving their defense in 2025.

They finally secured a prolific nose tackle for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme.

This has been a constant source of frustration since Evero became Carolina's defensive coordinator. They toiled with Shy Tuttle as the team's anchor in the trenches, which never bore fruit. The veteran was never lacking effort, but he wasn't suited to the responsibilities.

Evero refused to alter his plan and the Panthers paid a heavy price. Carolina gave up a whopping 179.8 yards per game on the ground last season. They conceded the most single-season points in NFL history. This was a wake-up call for general manager Dan Morgan, who moved swiftly to rectify the team's defensive problems when free agency began.

Of all the additions made by Carolina in recent days, none will be more important than Bobby Brown III. The nose tackle comes with proven production and at 24 years old, he could improve further after reuniting with Evero. Simply put, he's a space-clogging interior force the Panthers have craved since their defensive schematic switch.

Bobby Brown III believes Carolina Panthers defense will be dangerous in 2025

Brown set out his intentions upon signing his three-year, $21 million deal with a $5.5 million signing bonus and $9.57 million guaranteed. He feels something special is building in Carolina and the defensive improvements make this unit dangerous once again. The allure of playing alongside Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown was another important tipping point behind his decision.

"It's like y'all got something going here and building something. Why wouldn't I want to be part of something, of changing the culture? If I feel like I can help, why not? And then, I mean, the chance to play with a guy like Derrick [Brown] and these guys. I think it just makes it makes us that much more dangerous because it's like you could put everybody in every position, and then you could put certain guys in certain positions, but we're all going to feed off of each other, and we're all good in our own likeness. So it's just a dangerous pack of dogs." Bobby Brown III via Panthers.com

The Panthers defensive front will be a lot better for Brown's presence. A lot of the good work he does won't appear on the stat sheet, but his ability to absorb double-teams and become impactful against the run is going to make everyone better.

This is something the Panthers didn't have with Tuttle, who was undersized and incapable of having the core base needed for others to do damage. The former Tennessee star will be sticking around after agreeing to take a pay cut, but his starting role has gone to someone else.

Brown is a tone-setter. He has the mentality that Morgan is looking to instill across the roster during his long-term plan to contend. The Texas A&M product is eager to repay the faith shown in him by Carolina — his bold proclamation about the Panthers' potential in 2025 is proof of that.

This is the answer to Carolina's prayers. Hopefully, Brown won't join the long list of former Evero players who couldn't meet the required standard in a different environment.

