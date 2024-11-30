Carolina Panthers secure perfect partner for Jaycee Horn in 2025 mock draft
By Dean Jones
Jaycee Horn is performing at a high level this season. The Carolina Panthers cornerback's exceptional production should have convinced those in power he's worthy of a long-term financial commitment. However, there are questions surrounding others in the room.
Horn's status cannot be questioned after finally proving his ability to stay healthy. Mike Jackson Sr. was acquired via trade from the Seattle Seahawks just before the campaign and could get another deal if he maintains current performance levels over Carolina's remaining six games.
Dane Jackson hasn't been consistent enough since returning to the lineup. Rookie Chau Smith-Wade remains an unknown quantity. Caleb Farley is a work in progress but probably worth keeping around for another offseason.
Some tough decisions await Dan Morgan this offseason. But looking at how things stand right now, it wouldn't be surprising to see him find a long-term partner for Horn during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Carolina Panthers select CB Will Johnson in 2025 NFL mock draft
This was a sentiment echoed by Sayre Bedinger from NFL Spin Zone. He projected the Panthers to use the No. 5 overall selection they possess currently on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson - who the writer believes has a similar upside to Patrick Surtain II coming out of Alabama.
"If Bryce Young continues to play well for the Panthers, they might buy themselves another year withhout having to enter the QB carousel. In fact, I would be so bold as to say the Panthers should plan on rolling with Bryce Young again next year. This roster needs to be reshaped in a number of ways, including the secondary. Will Johnson is on the Pat Surtain II level of "sure thing" at the next level with what we've seen from him the last three years at Michigan. The Panthers get one of the top playmakers in the class and maybe the guy in this class with arguably the highest overall floor."- Sayre Bedinger, NFL Spin Zone
It's hard to say which way the Panthers will go at this juncture. Morgan is well-stocked with draft picks and knows how to properly evaluate players. Much will also depend on which players are retained and Carolina's acquisitions when free agency rolls around.
Nobody should complain too much if Johnson is the pick. There is an obvious need to fortify the defensive line, edge rushing positions, and the wide receiver spot, but having two legitimate shutdown cornerbacks represents a tremendous foundation from which to build.
Johnson has the size and length to become the latest college cornerback to thrive immediately at the next level. He mirrors wide receiver exceptionally well and has outstanding reactions at the top of route stems. There's also a lot to like about his versatility, shining in press, zone, or off-coverage schemes with minimal fuss.
There is some refinement needed from a tackling technique standpoint, but this is easily fixed. The Panthers' secondary would improve from the moment Johnson stepped onto the field. Others will be considered, but the corner might be high on Carolina's list when it's all said and done.
Horn is a star. If Johnson also meets expectations, the Panthers would instantly have one of the league's best cornerback duos on their hands.