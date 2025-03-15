Panthers take defensive playmaker in 2025 mock draft (but not who you think)

Dan Morgan spent considerable resources to improve his defense over the first wave of free agency. One NFL Draft analyst believes the Carolina Panthers could spend their first pick on a potential defensive difference-maker from the college ranks.

Just not who you think.

The Panthers solidified their defensive front. They acquired another edge rusher and spent lavish sums on safety Tre'von Moehrig to sure up the backend. This puts Carolina on sounder defensive footing and also adds some extra flexibility to Morgan's draft plans.

There's a need for Morgan to find a legitimate wide receiver in the passing game for quarterback Bryce Young. Adding to the team's tight end room is another possibility if those in power become particularly enamored with someone like Tyler Warren. The Panthers might also have the luxury to go against the grain to solve another defensive issue.

Carolina Panthers select Jihaad Campbell in CBS Sports' latest mock draft

This was a topic discussed by Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports in his latest mock draft. Instead of going with prospects like Jalon Walker or Mykel Williams, the analyst went with Jihaad Campbell out of Alabama at No. 8 overall instead.

"Surprise! Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, a damn good linebacker in his own right, drafts the speedy and physical Jihaad Campbell to be the leader of his defense." Chris Trapasso

While this is seen as a reach to most based on projections, Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he feels like this can benefit the Panthers long-term.

The Panthers aren't blessed with explosiveness at the defensive second level. Josey Jewell and Trevin Wallace are serviceable, but Frankie Luvu's loss was sorely felt last season. Adding a versatile weapon such as Campbell is only going to help the team's cause.

Campbell is drawing intrigue from those around the league. He's a sideline-to-sideline force capable of making a significant impression against the run. There's a lot to like about his pass-rushing exploits from the second level and he holds his own in coverage for good measure.

Replicating what Luvu brought to the table will be difficult. However, his dynamism and anticipation represent an intriguing addition to Ejiro Evero's defense following their historically bad campaign in 2024.

Morgan might be able to get Campbell even if he trades down. That's something the front-office leader will contemplate if the right offer comes along. But if there's genuine conviction in a prospect high on the team's draft board, he's got no problem standing pat either.

Walker and Williams offer the same upside as Campbell. Maybe even a little more given their current momentum. If the Crimson Tide standout doesn't become a top-10 selection, it won't be much longer before he hears his name called.

It'll be interesting to see which direction Morgan takes. But some eye-catching defensive free agents have taken the pressure off slightly.

If Campbell is the pick, nobody should be complaining too much.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis