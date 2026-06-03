8 Panthers trade options who could ignite their 2026 playoff quest

Carolina Panthers could trade for Jarrett Patterson

The Carolina Panthers have gotten younger and cheaper along the offensive line this offseason. That was a necessity after so much lavish spending to fortify the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young, which also provides long-term upside if everything goes well.

The starting spots and depth look secure, but it never hurts to keep examining possible upgrades. Jarrett Patterson has the versatility and potential for additional growth, and he may become the odd man out with the Houston Texans without a strong offseason.

This wouldn't cost the earth. Patterson is also still on his rookie contract, so there is a lot to like about this potential acquisition if the Texans are taking calls at some stage.

Carolina Panthers could trade for Kris Jenkins Jr.

Wouldn't this be something?

The Panthers were dealt a body blow with Tershawn Wharton's neck injury. He's expected back at some stage during the 2026 season, but nobody knows when. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales are seeing what they have before deciding on more drastic measures. However, they cannot leave anything to chance.

If the Panthers want another capable performer to fill the void, and possibly even emerge as a long-term starter, calling the Cincinnati Bengals about Kris Jenkins Jr. wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

He's fallen behind Jonathan Allen and Dexter Lawrence II in the pecking order. The AFC North club also has B.J. Hill, so the Michigan product could be made available for the right compensation.

The son of Panthers legend Kris Jenkins Sr. would be a popular addition. But make no mistake; he can also play.

Carolina Panthers could trade for Colby Parkinson

As previously mentioned, the Panthers may need reinforcements at the tight end position. Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have more confidence in the available options than most fans, but that confidence won't last unless everyone raises their standards.

The Panthers have to give quarterback Bryce Young everything he needs this offseason. If another tight end is required, Morgan shouldn't hesitate to be aggressive. Examining the Los Angeles Rams' surplus would be a good place to start.

Colby Parkinson seems expendable, though the Rams use multiple tight end formations more than arguably anybody. Sean McVay already has Tyler Higbee and Terrence Ferguson. Los Angeles also spent a second-round pick on Max Klare, further crowding the unit.

After a season in which he set career highs across the board, Parkinson has real value. And the Panthers should be among the first calling if the Rams want to sell high.