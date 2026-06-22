Panthers' underrated playmaker is ready to silence everyone still sleeping

The Carolina Panthers made wide receiver Jalen Coker a big part of their future with a lucrative contract extension. And yet, his productivity remains vastly underrated by those who don't follow the team all that closely.

That is starting to change. And it's been a long time coming.

Coker has endured frustrating injuries over his two seasons in Carolina. The undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross came on encouragingly over the second half of 2025, forming a dynamic tandem with Tetairoa McMillan and earning the trust of quarterback Bryce Young.

Jalen Coker looks primed to repay Carolina Panthers' faith with breakout 2026

General manager Dan Morgan agreed, giving Coker a new three-year, $35 million extension. And even though he may never be a legitimate WR1, Kristopher Knox of The Bleacher Report is among those who believe he is still going completely under the radar despite Carolina's recent commitment.

"(Jalen) Coker's combination of ability and reliability is why the Panthers were quick to sign him to a three-year extension as soon as he was eligible this offseason—as an undrafted player, he became extension-eligible after two seasons instead of three. While Coker may never be a No. 1 receiver for the Panthers, he's set to be a very productive player for the foreseeable future."

Coker had to fight his way up. He was unfortunate not to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft, but the wideout found a home in Carolina. His play strength, body control, and smooth route running have been a breath of fresh air. McMillan is the star, but there is nothing to suggest the Panthers' No. 2 option cannot become highly influential throughout the duration of his deal.

Anything less would be a deep disappointment.

There are higher expectations for Coker now. He's been paid, and paid handsomely. This dictates the need to produce the goods and stay healthy. If he can put a consistent run of games together without missing time, the Panthers are going to get a sound return on their investment.

McMillan and Coker are the 1-2 punch Carolina has desperately needed for Young. Xavier Legette and third-round rookie Chris Brazzell II will also be counted upon heavily. There remain concerns about the tight end room, but aside from that, the Panthers' offense has the potential to make huge strides under Brad Idzik's guidance.

Coker will be an integral part of this success. He's quietly gone about his business over his first two years. But if everything goes well, the wideout will no longer be a surprise package.

He'll have put the entire NFL on notice.