Jalen Coker just proved why Panthers were right to believe in their safest bet

The Carolina Panthers made wide receiver Jalen Coker wait a little longer than some fans thought for a new deal, but general manager Dan Morgan did the right thing at the right time.

And Coker is already eager to repay the faith the organization showed in him by taking a chance on his talent in undrafted free agency.

Coker will now be part of the franchise throughout his prime. While he's dealt with some injury issues, his talent is undeniable, and a strong end to the campaign left no doubt that this could be the perfect No. 2 to place opposite Tetairoa McMillan for the long haul.

Jalen Coker wants Carolina Panthers extension to be the springboard, not the pinnacle

The former Holy Cross standout was relieved to get it out of the way so he could focus on football and nothing else. And instead of this being his crowning moment, Coker wants it to become a springboard for even greater fortunes in the coming years.

"I think that's kind of it, like just get it out of the way, just be able to play ball. Not worried about any of that kind of stuff that takes me away from the field.

"I just want to continue to build, continue to do good things for this organization down the line. Hopefully, I can stay for eight more years. I didn't want it to be like I finally made it, I can relax, I can take the foot off the gas a little bit. No, now I've got to prove it even more."

This is the sort of mindset that made Coker such a safe bet.

Morgan and head coach Dave Canales don't leave anything to chance. They've seen the wideout's evolution from undrafted hopeful to focal point. They know what he can do when fully healthy, and he's a really hard guy to root against.

The Panthers rewarded him as they have with all their young players who've proven themselves under this regime. This is just the start for Coker, so he will continue to build his legacy in Carolina and cement his status as one of the biggest UDFA success stories in franchise history.

Carolina is counting on Coker. With a bigger price tag comes increased expectations, but this notion isn't lost on the player.

Coker didn't get this far by taking things for granted. He came into the league with a big chip on his shoulder after failing to hear his name called during the 2024 NFL Draft. That is not going to stop because he's been paid handsomely.

If anything, it'll bring more out of Coker. The Panthers are counting on it.