4 winners (and 3 losers) from Panthers' heartbreaking playoff loss to the Rams

Winner No. 3

Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers OL

The Carolina Panthers got Robert Hunt back into the mix after he'd been missing since Week 2 after suffering a torn bicep. It was clear early on that the Pro Bowl right guard wasn't going to be his dominant self versus a formidable Los Angeles Rams defensive front. Fortunately for the offense, Damien Lewis more than met his end of the bargain.

Lewis was the other interior lineman acquired by the Panthers in 2024 free agency. He goes completely under the radar compared to Hunt and others. However, his influence both on and off the field is exemplary.

It's been another magnificent campaign from Lewis, and he finished on a high note. There weren't many times he was beaten. The strength at the contact point and brute force to move the pile were superb throughout the playoff clash. That didn't stop pressure from elsewhere, but it turned out to be a massive positive.

Loser No. 3

Carolina Panthers linebackers

As previously mentioned, the Rams didn't get much joy on the outside with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. locking things up effectively. But someone with Sean McVay's shrewd offensive mind discovered quickly how best to move the chains against the Panthers.

They are soft in the middle, especially in coverage. The Rams exploited this early and often, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn't have the personnel to counter it effectively.

The number of times veteran Christian Rozeboom got baited by Matthew Stafford was extraordinary. Claudin Cherelus can't cover effectively, and the safeties weren't providing much assistance either. Add to this the lack of consistent pressure on the NFL MVP candidate, and the problems were always going to surface.

Adding more dynamism and explosiveness to the linebacker position should be among general manager Dan Morgan's biggest offseason priorities. One could even say it's top of the list.

Winner No. 4

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

There's been a lot to like about wide receiver Jalen Coker's performance since he returned to the lineup. It took the wide receiver a little time to find his feet after coming off injured reserve, but he's quietly emerged as the No. 2 option behind Tetairoa McMillan.

If there were fans still doubting that, they got their answers against the Rams. Aside from one error in which Coker sat down on his route while Bryce Young thought he would keep going, leading to an interception, he was incredible.

The former Holy Cross standout tormented Los Angeles' secondary from start to finish, bringing in nine receptions from 12 targets for 134 receiving yards and one touchdown. His grab in the end zone was elite, and even though the Panthers fell short, the wideout gave absolutely everything to the cause.

Coker is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. Making that offer is guaranteed, but Dan Morgan should be thinking much longer term.