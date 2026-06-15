Jalen Coker gets the Panthers' belief his critics never wanted to see

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has slowly built a potential playoff contender in the NFC. The third-year front-office czar almost rebuilt the franchise from scratch, turning it into a more competitive outfit with a bright future.

Morgan has tended to reward mainstays on the roster and players who have shown to be important pieces to the puzzle in the Panthers' pursuit of yearly success. He continued that tradition by giving third-year wide receiver Jalen Coker a three-year contract extension worth $35 million at the max.

For an undrafted free agent, this is as great a story as you'll see. Yet, Coker still has his fair share of detractors when it comes to the full belief in his potential; part of the territory when it comes to not being drafted.

Jalen Coker has bigger expectations to meet after Carolina Panthers extension

Coker was one of the steals of undrafted free agency as a highly touted prospect from Holy Cross, and most experts were surprised that he didn't hear his name called. During his rookie season, he slowly but surely became a reliable pass-catcher for quarterback Bryce Young and Carolina's offense.

Missing the first six games of the 2025 campaign with a hamstring injury, Coker returned to the field and began scratching the surface of his potential with the Panthers, later becoming the starting No. 2 wideout opposite of Tetairoa McMillan. He made impact plays in the team's two matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, including the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter during the first round of the playoffs.

Yet, detractors remain.

It feels as though the critics of Coker are more just individuals who haven't seen him play enough or don't believe he is dynamic enough to be a jack-of-all-trades wideout. Some will argue his production represents that of 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

Though if you think about it, it's more a matter of quality of production than quantity.

Coker has proven on tape that he has been the more consistent pass-catcher than Legette. This should be more concerning for the latter, but that is a topic for a different day.

I do agree that Coker must stay healthy, given his recent history of soft-tissue injuries that have limited his availability. Now, with this new contract locked in, the wideout must prove that he can not only stay healthy but also put up the numbers needed to justify the money.

It was clear as day during organized team activities and minicamp: Coker was Young's WR2. The chemistry is there for the Panthers to have a dynamic wide receiver duo. It's time for the newly paid pass-catcher to showcase his abilities with more eyes on the franchise.