Panthers' worst move label quietly proves Dan Morgan had a monster offseason

Organized team activities are underway for the Carolina Panthers. Their newest additions are out on the practice field with their new teammates for the first time this offseason. There were a handful of big splashes in free agency, and the draft is becoming more impressive with each passing day.

General manager Dan Morgan has slowly rebuilt the roster from scratch after the damage his predecessor caused. After winning the NFC South, the Panthers were in a position for the first time in years to make a statement (or two) in free agency and did just that, adding edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd into the fold.

Even though one move from a national outlet is considered the worst, it is still a good one despite the criticism. It also shows just how good the Panthers' offseason was.

Carolina Panthers 'worst' move shows how good Dan Morgan's offseason was

Bill Barnwell of ESPN listed out the NFC teams' best and worst deals and/or picks of the offseason. The analyst listed the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett as the worst move for the Panthers, who signed him to a one-year, $4 million contract to become Bryce Young's backup this season.

Barnwell states that there could be "theoretical" surplus value if Pickett were to start over Young and have success, but questions why move on from veteran Andy Dalton in the first place.

"Pickett has been part of four organizations over a 24-month span, having been traded by the Steelers, Eagles and Browns before finishing up 2025 with the Raiders and signing in Carolina. He has thrown exactly 800 pass attempts over that time frame. His 45.0 Total QBR ranks 28th out of 33 quarterbacks with at least 800 passes over the past four years, and his 0.06 EPA per dropback is last, just ahead of Bryce Young in 31st and Russell Wilson in 32nd.

"Pickett's still young enough to improve, I suppose, but if four organizations have decided that he's not a priority, are the Panthers really likely to find otherwise? Is that possibility worth paying $4 million to explore?"

The point of this section was to be critical, and the critiques were overall fair. However, some context is lacking across the board here.

First of all, the Panthers moved on from Dalton because he was getting older, and the lone start he made last year was one of the worst quarterback performances of the year, by far, across the league.

Second, Pickett wasn't brought in to be a starter for the Panthers unless it's absolutely necessary. His mobility and general accuracy fit the bill for what type of backup Young needs at this juncture. Unless the No. 1 gets hurt or there is a blowout, the 2022 first-round pick will be on the sideline.

Paying $4 million for a backup quarterback like Pickett is worth it. Frankly, it was a good move on the Panthers part, and it fits the bill for what head coach Dave Canales envisions.

Canales and his staff pride themselves on player development. If they believe they can get anything out of Pickett and make him a sufficient starter for another team, that's a good outcome.

Sure, Pickett may have been the Panthers' "worst move" this offseason. However, they got younger and added an improved ceiling behind Young at quarterback, an upgrade in itself, and yet another example of the impressive work Morgan accomplished.