Bryce Young now sailing without his lifeboat after Panthers trade Andy Dalton

When the Carolina Panthers signed Kenny Pickett to be their backup quarterback in free agency, it represented the final nail in Andy Dalton's proverbial coffin with the franchise. General manager Dan Morgan allowed him to seek a trade partner, but with options dwindling around the league, all signs pointed to the veteran's release at some stage.

Then, something changed.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Panthers have traded Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round pick. Considering the player's outlook, getting anything back in return should be considered a win.

Carolina Panthers do right by Andy Dalton, and Bryce Young's primary support system is gone

Dalton will now back up Jalen Hurts, providing advice and support during game-week preparations when the 2026 campaign begins. Eagles fans will hope he doesn't see the field much, but it's not a bad security blanket to have if Philadelphia's No. 1 option is forced to miss time.

This brings an end to Dalton's three-year stint in Carolina. The three-time Pro Bowler's powers were on the wane in a regular-season setting, but his contribution was far more significant behind the scenes.

Young credits Dalton for a great deal, and he should. The former TCU star was on hand throughout a turbulent start to his NFL career. Although the veteran took over from the No. 1 pick in 2023 when he was benched two games into head coach Dave Canales' tenure, he never forgot how important it was to get his teammate back on the right track. That spoke volumes about his character and willingness to leave the Panthers in a better place long term.

It had the desired effect. Young locked in and looked like a different player when he resumed command under center. This came after Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident, which could be a pivotal turning point in the organization's history if the Alabama product continues to progress.

Hurts is experienced enough not to need the same support from Dalton, but it won't hurt. The Eagles were dysfunctional at best last season, despite winning the NFC East once again. They need to find their groove this time around, and Dalton's willingness to go above and beyond to assist in any capacity no doubt tempted general manager Howie Roseman enough to take the plunge.

Trading Dalson comes with $2.15 million in cap savings and $3.69 million in dead cap. It also means Young is now sailing without his lifeboat. And based on his efforts last season, he looks more than ready.