Panthers showing new confidence in Bryce Young as QB room change looms

Most of the attention at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine centered on the Carolina Panthers' defensive plans during general manager Dan Morgan's third offseason in charge of the team's roster construction.

But tucked inside all the defensive chatter was something just as significant for Carolina’s future. Morgan gave the biggest hint yet that the quarterback room behind Bryce Young is about to change.

“I do think that we want to get a little younger and a little more athletic at that backup quarterback spot."

That comment wasn’t a one-off. It echoed what he said at his end-of-season press conference. And it came as trade rumors swirled around veteran backup Andy Dalton.

Carolina Panthers are finally taking the training wheels off Bryce Young in Year 4

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Morgan acknowledged the possibility that another team could have interest in Dalton.

Dalton has been a stabilizing presence for Young during the past three seasons. He’s served as a mentor, emergency starter, and sounding board as the signal-caller went through a turbulent start to his professional career. But Carolina’s competitive timeline is shifting.

Young is entering Year 4, and he no longer needs a security blanket to help him along the way. The Panthers made the playoffs in 2025. The focus is no longer survival; it’s sustainable growth.

And that includes developing a quarterback behind the franchise starter, not just insulating him with experience.

However, one thing became very clear. Morgan isn’t sacrificing draft capital to solve the backup spot. When asked about a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Anthony Richardson Sr., who went two spots after Young in the 2023 draft and was granted permission to seek a trade, Carolina's front-office leader shut it down quickly.

If Dalton is moved or released, which seems highly likely in the very near future, his replacement likely comes via one of two paths. The Panthers could acquire a lower-cost free agent who fits the younger and more athletic mold. Morgan could also spend a mid- to late-round draft pick on a prospect to be developed internally.

Quarterbacks like Tyler Huntley, Trey Lance, Zach Wilson, and Kenny Pickett fit the profile Morgan described perfectly. There’s also the veteran wild card in Tyrod Taylor, a steady presence with starting experience who still provides athletic flexibility if Young ever needed to miss time.

None of these names screams franchise-altering move. But that’s the point.

The Panthers aren’t trying to create a quarterback controversy. They’re trying to modernize the room behind Young.