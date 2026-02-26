Panthers double down on Bryce Young in audacious 3-round mock draft

If the Carolina Panthers are serious about finding out whether Bryce Young is their franchise quarterback, general manager Dan Morgan must continue to surround him with as much talent as possible.

This was reflected in Cody Williams' of FanSided's latest three-round mock draft, which began with a massive surprise with the No. 19 pick.

Carolina was tabbed with Jordyn Tyson, the dynamic Arizona State wide receiver who many evaluators believe would be the WR1 of the class if not for medical concerns.

The Panthers appear to have nailed last year’s top 10 selection in Tetairoa McMillan. But one hit at wide receiver isn’t enough in today’s NFL, especially when evaluating a young quarterback.

Carolina Panthers must find the right balance with their 2026 NFL Draft picks

Tyson would give Carolina another legitimate outside weapon. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he brings prototypical size with a polished, NFL-ready skill set.

Williams didn't ignore the defensive side of the ball. At No. 51, the Panthers grab edge rusher Gabe Jacas out of Illinois. He would bring production with 27 career sacks and a sturdy 6-foot-3, 270-pound frame. He wins primarily with speed-to-power, shows a strong inside counter, and plays with a relentless motor.

Now he’s not exactly a finished product. Run defense remains a concern, and he can play too high at the point of attack. But as a rotational pass-rusher with starting upside, Jacas fits the mold of a second-round value play.

In Round No. 3, the Panthers went with linebacker Deontae Lawson at No. 83 overall. The Alabama prospect projects as a modern coverage presence at the defensive second level. He’s fluid, instinctive in zone coverage, and capable of matching up with tight ends and running backs. His 14 career pass breakups highlight his comfort in space.

There are concerns here, too. Lawson tore his ACL at the end of the 2024 season and has dealt with other injuries. Still, as a rangy second-level defender with coverage upside, he aligns with the league’s direction.

This mock draft doesn’t try to patch every hole. Instead, it sends a clear message: prioritize Young’s development while injecting upside into the defense.

If Tyson reaches his ceiling, Carolina’s offense could suddenly look very different. Pair that with incremental defensive growth from Jacas and Lawson, and the Panthers would walk away from Day 2 with both star potential and long-term depth.

For a franchise still searching for clarity at quarterback, doubling down on talent around Young might be necessary.