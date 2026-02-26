Panthers draft option sends a Tetairoa McMillan-sized message at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is a chance for teams to learn more about draft prospects of interest, both on and off the field. As expected, the Carolina Panthers have a strong contingent in Indianapolis, and general manager Dan Morgan is keeping all options on the table.

Morgan wants to take the best prospect available, regardless of any perceived needs Carolina has at the time. This is all about strengthening the roster. Picking for need doesn't necessarily equate to improved fortunes. And even though most experts predict the Panthers will spend their first-round selection on defense, if a wide receiver is atop their board at No. 19, they won't hesitate.

That would be surprising, especially considering Carolina's last two first-rounders were Xavier Legette and Tetairoa McMillan. Much will also depend on what sort of additions the Panthers can make in free agency, which is always the best way to fill out your roster.

Jordyn Tyson is following Tetairoa McMillan's lead at the NFL Scouting Combine

Nothing should be completely dismissed. But where wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is concerned, he's decided to let his previous production do the talking.

Tyson won't be participating in on-field drills at the Combine. The Arizona State prospect is in line to be the first wideout taken, but he's opted to let his game film in college do the talking. He's well within his rights to do so, and he isn't the only one going down this route, but it could send the wrong message in the grand scheme of things.

When blue-chip prospects like Arvell Reese are showcasing their credentials, despite being almost locked in for a top-five pick, it's a bad look for everyone else not competing. Having that fire to be the best without worrying about what an indifferent showing could do for your stock is a different mentality. And with Tyson not participating, it gives other pass-catchers a chance to potentially move ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Combine matters. Film matters more. And this probably won't matter all that much to the Panthers if Tyson is on their shortlist of possibilities.

McMillan also skipped on-field drills and testing last year, opting to wait until his pro day instead. Like Tyson, the game tape spoke louder than anything, and the Panthers were impressed enough to take him with the No. 8 pick. What followed was the wideout going over 1,000 receiving yards to run away with the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

That shouldn't be lost on any team looking unfavorably on Tyson skipping drills. He'll have questions to answer, of course, but dismissing him entirely because of it is foolish.