Stephen A. Smith leaves Panthers fans shellshocked with bold Bryce Young claim

Bryce Young has made some encouraging strides over the last two seasons. Anyone who says otherwise is just a pure hater, hung up on their preconceived notions about the Carolina Panthers quarterback before he entered the league.

Slowly but surely, Young is silencing his doubters. And one of sport's leading television personalities made a bold statement about the signal-caller that fans could scarcely believe.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN stated on First Take that, among the quarterbacks around the league who could potentially have a Sam Darnold-like leap in 2026, Young tops his list. He didn't initially think this would be possible due to the player's lack of prototypical height, but he likes what he sees from the Alabama product now.

Stephen A. Smith beleves Bryce Young can keep ascending with the Carolina Panthers

This was high praise indeed. Young is not the finished product just yet, but the growth is making believers out of doubters. And if the same trend continues next season, the Panthers will likely reward him with a lucrative contract extension.

.@stephenasmith couldn't believe that @RealTannenbaum said Kirk Cousins could have a Sam Darnold-type impact with the Jets 😅 pic.twitter.com/TFZP5WoBIG — First Take (@FirstTake) February 13, 2026

Young is poised enough to stay on an even keel. There remain some fierce skeptics in the media, but they are becoming less prevalent. His improved confidence, growing leadership, and flawless composure in clutch situations have been a breath of fresh air for the Panthers. Once the weapons around him are enhanced this offseason, it would be surprising if raised consistency didn't arrive.

General manager Dan Morgan has already declared his confidence in Young by announcing that the Panthers would be picking up his fifth-year option before the deadline. Head coach Dave Canales' faith in the Heisman Trophy winner never wavered, even after his decision to bench him. This faith is being rewarded, and the whole outlook around Carolina has changed for the better as a result.

Whether Young can ascend to Super Bowl glory like Darnold is another matter. The ex-Carolina quarterback was well insulated behind an exceptional defensive unit, a dominant offensive line, and a strong rushing attack. Not being a turnover machine, coupled with Jaxon Smith-Njigba's rise to AP Offensive Player of the Year, was enough to alter his trajectory.

The man under center makes everything tick, but they cannot do it alone. The Panthers have done a good job of building around Young. If the correct acquisitions arrive this offseason, and the Mater Dei High School graduate stops getting in his own way to minimize his bad performances, Carolina may just be onto something.

Time will tell on that one. But for the first time in three years, Young's status as Carolina's QB1 is no longer a question mark.